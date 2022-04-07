BBC launches on-demand Back To Back Sounds curated by artists and experts

The BBC has launched Back To Back Sounds, a new way to consume on-demand music content from the broadcaster.

It will offer hours of uninterrupted music curated by BBC experts, presenters and artists across multiple genres.

The on-demand offering on BBC Sounds is the latest move by the broadcaster to maintain its relevance with young audiences in the audio streaming era.



Launching from today and over the coming weeks, the 12 different Back To Back Sounds are organised by genre, artist, theme or occasion. They feature the latest programmes from across radio stations interwoven with new commissions.

The Back to Back Sounds include: The Reset takes listeners on a restorative journey of calm; Amplified is the go-to destination for indie, rock and alternative fans; Total Rewind features hours of throwback R&B and hip-hop; Radio 2 90s is guided by Fearne Cotton and Dermot O’Leary.

Rap Unlocked is the home of rap, hip-hop, grime and drill guided by the superstars of the genre including Ms Banks and Potter Payper. It will also feature 1Xtra Salutes, Radio 1's Rap Anthems, 1Xtra's Rap Show with Tiffany Calver, Big Narstie's Big Night Out, Freestyles, Kenny Allstar and classic sets from 1Xtra Live.

Listeners will be able to enjoy new shows on Back To Back Sounds, including Arlo Parks and her show Dream Fuel on The Reset. 1Xtra’s Throwback Party, hosted by Joelah Noble & Keke, will be on Total Rewind, while Dermot O’Leary’s Alt 90s show will feature on Radio 2 90s.



Jonathan Wall, controller of BBC Sounds, said: “There’s a huge appetite for on-demand music, with more people streaming music than ever before, and we want to better serve those who want their perfect, long listen soundtrack at their fingertips. Built with the expertise of our brilliant specialist teams and big names in music, Back To Back Sounds will bring listeners the best of the BBC so they can enjoy hours of uninterrupted music on BBC Sounds, discovering new artists and tracks as well as hearing their favourites.”

Back To Back Sounds also features Artist Icons, a career-spanning overview of the world’s most iconic musicians. New episodes will drop every fortnight starting with Coldplay, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and more.

Radio 1’s Greg James will present Coldplay: At The BBC, an hour-long journey through Coldplay’s career at the BBC using extensive archive of interviews and sessions. London Grammar singer Hannah Reid hosts I Stan Coldplay, presenting her favourite songs and memories as a super-fan of the group.

Other soundtracks include Pre-Party, the ultimate selection ahead of a big night; Pop Right Now is non-stop pop from 2015 onwards; Charged Up is the soundtrack for a run, walk or workout; and Soothing Sleep is a sanctuary of calm to help listeners unwind.

Radio 1 Anthems is already hugely popular on-demand. The station is also behind Radio 1 Happy, which offers uplifting tunes guided by Radio 1’s Katie Thistleton.

Listeners can find Back To Back Sounds by tapping on the music tab on BBC Sounds and scrolling through at the top of the music page.