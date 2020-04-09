BBC Music head James Stirling promoted to centenary role

Head of BBC Music James Stirling has taken on a new role as executive editor for the corporation’s centenary programme.

Stirling will lead the pan-BBC programme of on and off-air events and activities to mark the centenary of the BBC in 2022. With Stirling’s music connections, it could offer a major opportunity for artists.

The BBC said Stirling will bring together talent, senior stakeholders and creatives from across the BBC to deliver an ambitious content programme, which will celebrate the impact of the BBC’s history and look forward to its future.

When he starts his new role later this month, Stirling will continue to work on the BBC’s plans for this summer’s Glastonbury celebration, following the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stirling said: “I have loved every minute of running BBC Music & BBC Music Introducing and have had the privilege to be surrounded by such amazing colleagues as well as partners outside the BBC. I’ll be working with many of them in the new role too as music will play a crucial role in our Centenary plans, and I look forward to bringing all parts of the BBC together to celebrate this inspiring, creative organisation – both its past and its future. It’s an honour to lead the BBC’s Centenary preparations.”

Bob Shennan, BBC group MD, said: “I’m delighted that, following an extensive process, James Stirling has been appointed executive editor, BBC Centenary. As head of BBC Music, James has exhaustive experience producing ambitious live events for TV and Radio, including Glastonbury, BBC Music Introducing Live and the launch event for BBC Sounds. James will be working closely with me to deliver a year-long programme of outstanding moments and extraordinary content which will connect us with audiences everywhere and demonstrate our enduring public value as we enter our second century.”