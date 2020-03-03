BBC pop controller Lorna Clarke overhauls radio management

Lorna Clarke has been keeping people guessing since her appointment as BBC pop controller.

But now she’s made her move – an overhaul of the management structure for the pop stations. The BBC is advertising internally for head of station roles at Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6 Music and Asian Network.

Radio 1’s Ben Cooper, who left last year, was the last BBC national music station boss to have the controller job title, a role that also covered 1Xtra and Asian Network.

Radio 2 head Lewis Carnie has already announced his departure in the summer. Given the strong ratings for BBC 6 Music, current head Paul Rodgers might be expected to make a claim for the new role. While both Carnie and Rodgers have informally been described as station heads, their actual titles are head of content commissioning.

Management teams at the various stations have been awaiting a decision on the structure for some months.

The station head role assigned to each network – including Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network – means that Lorna Clarke will effectively be in charge of all the stations. It’s a major responsibility given the huge media and public interest in Radio 2 and its high-profile presenters, as well as the constant pressure on Radio 1 ratings.

I’m looking for leaders who can deliver a compelling vision for the individual networks in the 21st century competitive landscape Lorna Clarke

Radio 2 and 6 Music were previously overseen by Bob Shennan, who was director of BBC radio and music before his elevation to group MD. But even Shennan didn’t take on Radio 1 as well as 2 and 6.

The new station heads will be tasked with integrating BBC Sounds into their vision, an evolution that Radio 1 has already begun.

“I’m looking for leaders who can deliver a compelling vision for the individual networks in the 21st century competitive landscape, with advanced digital skills and experience, and a genuine passion for music and radio,” said Clarke. “Each head will be responsible for the brand, budget and culture and will set the strategic direction of their radio station and music in BBC Sounds.

“As team players, they will help me shape the next era of pop from the BBC. They will work together to make the most of our fantastic portfolio that helps us build music fans as well as lasting relationships with artists, broadcasters and entertainers from around the world.”

The internal email from Lorna Clarke is below.



Dear all,

Since I took up the new role, I’ve been so impressed and grateful for how readily teams have got on with business as usual and stepped up when required. Thank you.

I’m now opening up the recruitment for my new senior radio team.

I’ve created a new single Head of Station role for each of the music networks so there are five exciting, industry leading opportunities within the BBC Pop Portfolio team.

I’m looking for leaders who can deliver a compelling vision for the individual networks in the 21st century competitive landscape, with advanced digital skills and experience, and a genuine passion for music and radio. Each Head will be responsible for the brand, budget and culture and will set the strategic direction of their radio station and music in BBC Sounds.

As team players, they will help me shape the next era of pop from the BBC. They will work together to make the most of our fantastic portfolio that helps us build music fans as well as lasting relationships with artists, broadcasters and entertainers from around the world.

The new Head of Station roles will initially be advertised internally for a week and Nicola will shortly share the links with you.

The central commissioning and delivery teams continue to report into me as now.

Please cascade to your teams as appropriate.

Lorna