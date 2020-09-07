Your site will load in 16 seconds
BBC promises 'power and impact' for weekend of live music

Andre Paine

Monday, Sep 7th 2020 at 5:13PM

Radio 2 head of music Jeff Smith has spoken about the station’s ambitious plans to replace its annual Hyde Park festival during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus prevented the network from staging its 50,000-capacity live music weekend, featuring both Proms In The Park and Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park.

Smith has worked with the BBC live music and visualisation teams on the one-off Radio 2 Live At Home event (September 12-13), which includes The Killers, McFly, Sheryl Crow, Craig ...

