Radio 2 head of music Jeff Smith has spoken about the station’s ambitious plans to replace its annual Hyde Park festival during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus prevented the network from staging its 50,000-capacity live music weekend, featuring both Proms In The Park and Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park.

Smith has worked with the BBC live music and visualisation teams on the one-off Radio 2 Live At Home event (September 12-13), which includes The Killers, McFly, Sheryl Crow, Craig ...