BBC Radio 1 appoints Aled Haydn Jones as head of station

Radio 1 has named Aled Haydn Jones as the new head of the station.

Following the exit of Ben Cooper, Haydn Jones was acting station boss and head of programmes.

He has previously been a presenter on the network and producer on live music events, as well as a producer on the Chris Moyles Breakfast Show and an editor.

Haydn Jones was closely involved Radio 1’s Big Weekend. He is interviewed in the latest edition of Music Week in our RAJARs analysis.

Radio 1 currently has a RAJAR audience of 8.9 million listeners. Haydn Jones has worked to supplement those numbers with 14m weekly viewers on its YouTube and iPlayer channels, and 10.5m social followers.

Last Christmas, Haydn Jones launched a new presenter search which resulted in 35 new DJs taking to the air over the festive period, including Radio 1’s first non-binary DJ and Radio 1’s first blind presenter.

He also oversaw the launch of Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Haydn Jones said: “I’m so proud to be taking the helm of the best youth music station anywhere in the world. Radio 1 is all about the best new music, the most amazing DJs, and entertaining our young audience, and we have dedicated teams working hard to deliver exactly that.

“We know Radio 1 will never stand still, and we’re going to listen to our audience and give them what they want, how they want it.”

Lorna Clarke, BBC controller popular music, said: “Aled has some exciting and ambitious new directions for Radio 1, and we are looking forward to a fresh approach for the station. As the number one network for young audiences across the country, we want to take some risks and really push ourselves to do more across all platforms.”

The BBC said the role attracted applicants from radio, television, technology, music and digital backgrounds.

Haydn Jones will head up a team with head of music Chris Price and commissioning executive Rachel McHalroy reporting into him, along with their teams.

This position is one of five new head of station roles responsible for the BBC’s pop music networks, Following the appointment of Helen Thomas as head of Radio 2, the recruitment for the three other head of station roles – Radio 1Xtra, 6 Music and BBC Asian Network – is ongoing.