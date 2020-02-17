BBC Radio 1 reveals first Brit List acts for 2020

BBC Radio 1 has named Celeste and Young T & Bugsey as its latest Brit List acts.

Celeste has already topped the BBC Sound Of 2020 poll and won the BRITs Rising Star Award. She will perform at the ceremony, screened live on ITV, on February 18.

The Polydor-signed singer, who starred on the cover of Music Week at the start of 2020, has just scored her first Top 75 chart entry with Stop This Flame, which climbed 92-56 with 9,260 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Young T & Bugsey have had chart success in the past year with Strike A Pose feat. Aitch (Black Butter), which peaked at No.9 (699,526 sales). The duo also cracked the Top 20 with Don’t Rush feat. Headie One (231,143 sales).

It’s the first round of developing acts in 2020 for the Brit List, Radio 1’s initiative dedicated to supporting breaking artists with playlist, social media and editorial support, as well as live opportunities. It guarantees each of the selected artists three consecutive Radio 1 playlist appearances, elevating them to the A-list if they haven’t previously appeared there.

Brit List numbers among its growing list of success stories many artists who have gone on to headline festivals and have huge hit records worldwide Chris Price

Eight Brit List alumni are up for the similarly named BRIT Awards this year: Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Freya Ridings, Mahalia, Aitch, Sam Fender and Tom Walker.

Chris Price, head of music for Radio 1, said: “We’re delighted to add two more BBC development acts to Radio 1’s Brit List. Celeste we add off the back of being crowned the BBC Music Introducing Artist Of The Year 2019 and BBC Music’s Sound of 2020 winner, while both acts have been heavily championed across Introducing, 1Xtra and Radio 1 specialist and daytime programmes. Brit List numbers among its growing list of success stories many artists who have gone on to headline festivals and have huge hit records worldwide; we are thrilled to offer this same commitment to Celeste and Young T & Bugsey, ahead of what we hope will be a stellar year for both acts.”

Celeste said: “I’m honoured to have made Radio 1’s Brit List. I’d like to thank the BBC for their support so far. Some of my most special moments, live and recorded, have been with them in the last year. Special thanks to Annie Mac, DJ Target, Huw Stephens and everyone at BBC Music Introducing!”

Young T & Bugsey said: “We are honoured to have been added to the Brit List. The love and support is real! 2020 is going to be a year to remember.”

The BRIT List launched in 2017 with a mission to further support UK artists already on the way up. The first wave of acts included Anne-Marie, Declan McKenna, JP Cooper, Sampha, Stormzy and The Amazons.

* To read our recent Celeste cover story, click here. To subscribe to Music Week and never miss a vital Music Week story, click here.