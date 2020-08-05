BBC Radio 1 reveals new schedule and time slot for Greg James

BBC Radio 1 will be returning to a regular broadcast schedule on September 1. It marks the end of the temporary schedule put in place during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

The brand new schedule will see Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James move to a new time slot (7–10.30am, Monday to Thursday). Before the pandemic shifted it to 7-11am, the Breakfast Show originally aired from 6.30am to 10am.

The announcement follows the exclusive Music Week report on the evening specialist shows, which have moved forward an hour. There’s also a change of timing for Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World as part of her Future Sounds show (6-8pm, Monday to Thursday), while Jack Saunders is launching a new show. Radio 1’s Future Artists With Jack Saunders will air Monday to Wednesday at 10pm to midnight.

As a result of the Breakfast Show changes, Clara Amfo’s show will move to 10.30am–1pm, followed by Scott Mills from 1–3.30pm and Nick Grimshaw from 3.30–6pm.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “As a station it’s important we evolve along with the changing needs of our young listeners and I’m pleased to be able to introduce some important changes to the schedule with that in mind as we return to an on-air format that our listeners know and love. A new time slot for Radio 1 Breakfast means we can bring Greg’s trademark brand of light-hearted entertainment to as many young people as possible, while bringing our evening schedule an hour earlier means we can do even more to support new music and breaking new UK artists.”

The new schedule as of September 1, 2020 is below.

Monday - Thursday

4 – 7am: Radio 1’s Early Breakfast with Adele Roberts

7 – 10.30am: Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

10.30am – 1pm: Clara Amfo

1 – 3.30pm: Scott Mills

3.30 – 6pm: Nick Grimshaw

6 – 8pm: Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac

8 – 10pm: Rickie, Melvin and Charlie

10pm – Midnight: Radio 1’s Future Artists with Jack Saunders (*Thurs: Radio 1’s Indie Show with Jack Saunders).

Midnight - 2am: Radio 1's Drum & Bass Show with Rene LaVice (Mon); Annie Nightingale presents... (Tues); Benji B (Weds); Radio 1's Soundsystem with Toddla T (Thurs)

Friday

4 – 6.30am: Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast with Arielle Free

6.30 – 7am: Best New Pop with Mollie King

7 – 10am: Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

10-11am: Radio 1 Anthems

11am – 1pm: Jordan North

1 – 3pm: Dev

3 – 4pm: Radio 1’s Party Anthems

4 – 6pm: The Official Chart on Radio 1 with Scott Mills

6 – 8pm: Radio 1’s Dance Party with Annie Mac

8 – 10pm: Danny Howard

10pm – midnight: Pete Tong

Midnight - 2am: Radio 1’s Essential Mix

Saturday:

5 – 6am: The Happy Hour from Radio 1

6 – 7am: Radio 1 Anthems

7 – 10am: Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

10-11am: Radio 1 Anthems

11am – 1pm: Jordan North

1 – 4pm: Dev

4 – 7pm: Radio 1’s Dance Anthems with MistaJam

7 – 9pm: 1Xtra’s Takeover with DJ Target

9 – 11pm: 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver

11pm – 1am Diplo and Friends

1 - 3am: Radio 1’s Classic Essential Mix

Sunday:

5 – 7am: Radio 1’s Wind Down / Radio 1’s Chillout Anthems

7 – 10am: Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

10-11am: Radio 1 Anthems

11am – 1pm: Jordan North

1 – 4pm: Dev

4 – 6pm: Radio 1’s Life Hacks

6 – 7pm: The Official Chart: First Look on Radio 1

7 – 9pm: Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart

9 – 11pm Radio 1's Rock Show with Daniel P Carter

11pm – 12.30am: BBC Introducing on Radio 1 with Huw Stephens

12.30 – 1am: BBC Introducing Dance with Jaguar