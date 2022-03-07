BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge launches new talent search

BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing have launched a nationwide search for the UK's undiscovered musicians, with the winner having the opportunity to perform in Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Last year the competition was won by 19-year-old Bonnie Kemplay, who said: “I’ve watched Radio 1’s Live Lounge for a long time and have always thought that it would be amazing to get to play one day. I just didn’t expect that day to be this week!”

Applications have opened this week, with new artists are invited to upload their best track to the Introducing Uploader. Applications will close at 11.59pm on Saturday 12 March, after which the tracks will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, hosts of Live Lounge (pictured), said: “We loved Radio 1 Live Lounge Introducing last year, and we are beyond excited that we have the chance to welcome another brand new, emerging talent onto our show! The biggest stars perform in the Live Lounge, including artists that have started their journey with BBC Introducing and we can’t wait to see who makes it this time round!”

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, says: “We launched this initiative last year in partnership with BBC Introducing with the aim to champion some of the UK’s best undiscovered acts and give them a national platform to showcase their talent. I’m thrilled Radio 1’s Live Lounge Introducing is returning for its second year and we can continue to help nurture and develop new and emerging talent.”

Chris Price, head of Music at Radio 1, says: “The talent unearthed by last year’s inaugural Live Lounge Introducing talent search was so exceptional we just had to bring it back. Our winner Bonnie Kemplay went on to sign a record deal with one of the UK’s hottest independent labels [Dirty Hit], becoming label mates with The 1975, who she covered in the Live Lounge. I can’t wait to see what amazing new artists this year’s search will uncover.”