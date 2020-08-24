Label promotions executives have embraced the schedule changes and new music agenda implemented by BBC Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones.

Music Week’s exclusive first interview with the new station head broke the news that the evening shows will move forward an hour from September 1. Jack Saunders will also launch a multi-genre 10pm show, Radio 1’s Future Artists, on Monday to Wednesday.

“It’s a bold move to make this many big changes, but it illustrates Aled’s commitment to helping ...