BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Kaylee Golding for Music Week Awards After Party

Music Week is delighted to announce BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Kaylee Golding as the DJ for the Music Week Awards After Party.

The sold out Music Week Awards takes place tomorrow (May 2) at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, with the After Party taking place at the same venue immediately after the presentation of the final award.

The Birmingham-born Golding hosts a show on BBC Radio 1Xtra every weekday between 1-4pm and has previously held slots at KISS Fresh, Hits Radio Pride, Reprezent Radio and No Signal Radio. Golding also launched her On Your Gaydar podcast in 2020.

Golding has interviewed a range of acts including Aitch, Pia Mia, Sean Paul, Pa Saileu, Krept & Konan and more.

This year marks a move to a new venue for the ceremony. Apple Music 1's Dotty will be hosting the awards for the first time.

The finalists were revealed for the Music Week Awards 2024 in February. You can catch up with all the category shortlists here ahead of the big night.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise achievements across the industry including labels, publishing, live, A&R, radio, marketing and PR.

Each year the awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.

At the 2023 ceremony, EMI triumphed in the Record Company category, Atlantic won the A&R Award and Sony Music Entertainment UK won for International Marketing Team Of The Year, while Emma Banks received The Strat – Music Week’s special award for an industry icon.

Sponsors and partners for this year's Music Week Awards include Deezer, PRS For Music, Downtown, Blinding Talent, Believe, Wise Music, PPL, SoundCloud, RadioMonitor, Music Venue Trust, Official Charts Company and charity partner Music Minds Matter.