BBC Radio 2, Greg James and Dotty honoured at ARIAS

The BBC took home 17 awards from the 2020 Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS), with winners including Radio 2, Greg James, Mistajam and Dotty.

James, whose Radio 1 Breakfast Show won the award for Best New Show, hosted Wednesday night's ceremony, which was held at the London Palladium for the first time.

Winners of 23 categories were announced in order of Gold, Silver and Bronze.

BBC Radio 2 received the National Station or Network honour and BBC Radio 3 claimed Best Specialist Music Show for This Classical Life, while Dotty collected Best Music Breakfast Show for The 1Xtra Breakfast Show and Radio 1Xtra's Mistajam was named Best Radio Presenter.

Bauer Media radio brands were also recognised on the night with Absolute Radio winning Gold for its coverage for Mental Health Awareness Week as well as its regional station Forth 1, which won Best Local Radio Show. Jazz FM also picked up a Gold award in recognition of 30 years of broadcasting and its contribution to jazz music as a genre.

The full list of winners was as follows:

BEST NEW PRESENTER supported by Big Red Talent

BBC Radio 1's The Reality Tea, by Fresh Air Production

SILVER

JACOB HAWLEY

Jacob Hawley: On Drugs, BBC Sound

BRONZE

TYLER WEST

Kiss FM

BEST NEW SHOW

supported by mGage

GOLD WINNER

RADIO 1 BREAKFAST WITH GREG JAMES

BBC Radio 1

SILVER

THE NEXT EPISODE

BBC Sounds

BRONZE

POLITIX & CHILL

BBC Sussex

----------

BEST NEWS COVERAGE

supported by sip.audio

GOLD WINNER

MYLES BONNAR - A-GAME EXPOSÉ

BBC The Social and BBC News Scotland

SILVER

COPS ON THE FRONT LINE

BBC Radio Manchester

BRONZE

ANATOMY OF A STABBING

PM on BBC Radio 4

----------

BEST SPEECH BREAKFAST SHOW

supported by Broadcast Bionics

GOLD WINNER

TOBY FOSTER AT BREAKFAST

BBC Radio Sheffield

SILVER

ANNABEL AMOS AT BREAKFAST

BBC Radio Northampton

BRONZE

5 LIVE BREAKFAST

BBC Radio 5 live

----------

BEST SPEECH PRESENTER

GOLD WINNER

EMMA BARNETT

BBC Radio 5 live

SILVER

MIKE SWEENEY

BBC Radio Manchester

BRONZE

FRANK SKINNER

Absolute Radio

----------

BEST SPORTS SHOW

GOLD WINNER

SUPER G: HOW GERAINT WON THE YELLOW JERSEY

BBC Radio Wales

SILVER

THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST

BBC Radio 5 live

BRONZE

TAILENDERS

TBI Media for BBC Radio 5 live

BEST COVERAGE OF AN EVENT

supported by Radio Today

GOLD WINNER

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK

Absolute Radio

SILVER

CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL

BBC Radio 5 live

BRONZE

GREAT NORTH RUN

Metro Radio

----------

FUNNIEST SHOW

GOLD WINNER

ELIS JAMES AND JOHN ROBINS

Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 live

SILVER

JAMES VEITCH'S CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION

BBC Radio 4

BRONZE

SHAGGED MARRIED ANNOYED

Avalon Television Ltd

----------

BEST MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW

supported by Carver PR

GOLD WINNER

THE 1XTRA BREAKFAST SHOW WITH DOTTY

BBC Radio 1Xtra

SILVER

RADIO 1 BREAKFAST WITH GREG JAMES

BBC Radio 1

BRONZE

THE DAVE BERRY BREAKFAST SHOW

Absolute Radio

BEST MUSIC PRESENTER

supported by PPL and PRS for Music

GOLD WINNER

MISTAJAM

BBC Radio 1Xtra

SILVER

ABBIE MCCARTHY

BBC Radio Kent / Radio 1 / 6 Music

BRONZE

EDITH BOWMAN

Soundtracking a podcast by Ebow Productions

----------

BEST SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW

supported by Big Star Business Management

GOLD WINNER

THIS CLASSICAL LIFE

BBC Radio 3

SILVER

ABSOLUTE RADIO STORIES

Absolute Radio

BRONZE

GILLES PETERSON

Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 6 Music

----------

BEST FACTUAL - SINGLE PROGRAMME

supported by Times Radio

GOLD WINNER

KANE WALKER: LIFE AND DEATH ON THE STREETS

BBC WM

SILVER

BEING GERRY ADAMS

Juniper, BBC Radio 4

BRONZE

A SENSE OF QUIETNESS

Falling Tree Productions, BBC Radio 4

----------

BEST FACTUAL - SERIES

supported by The Audio Content Fund

GOLD WINNER

LADDER TO NOWHERE

Whistledown Productions, BBC Radio 4

SILVER

SURROGACY: A FAMILY FRONTIER

BBC Radio 5 live

BRONZE

THE BELLINGCAT PODCAST: MH17

Novel

----------

BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST

supported by Audible

GOLD WINNER

PASSENGER LIST

Goldhawk Productions / Radiotopia

SILVER

THE BELLINGCAT PODCAST: MH17

Novel

BRONZE

MY DAD WROTE A PORNO

Medium Maze

----------

BEST FICTIONAL STORYTELLING

supported by AudioUK

GOLD WINNER

FOREST 404

BBC Radio 4

SILVER

A VIEW FROM A HILL

Bafflegab Productions for Audible UK

BRONZE

FIRST DO NO HARM

BBC Radio 4

----------

BEST STATION SOUND

supported by Raft Music

GOLD WINNER

RADIO 1 STATION SOUND

BBC Popular Music Station Sound

SILVER

PROJECT BAXTER ON 6 MUSIC

BBC Popular Music Station Sound

BRONZE

THE ABSOLUTE RADIO NETWORK

----------

BEST COMMERCIAL PROMOTION

GOLD WINNER

SAMARITANS

talkSPORT

SILVER

THE HOMETIME FISH AND CHIP TOUR 2019 WITH MALDON SALT

Absolute Radio

BRONZE

WOMEN OF STEEL

The Wave and Swansea Sound

----------

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

GOLD WINNER

RADIO 1 BREAKFAST #MAKETHISGREG

BBC Radio 1

SILVER

ENGLAND'S WINTER TOURS OF SRI LANKA AND THE WEST INDIES

talkSPORT

BRONZE

ABSOLUTE RADIO 10

Absolute Radio

----------

BEST COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

supported by Sharpstream

GOLD WINNER

NATIONAL PRISON RADIO

Prison Radio Association

SILVER

CHRIS EVANS WITH REVEREND RUTH SCOTT

Virgin

BRONZE

SAMARITANS

talkSPORT

----------

BEST LOCAL RADIO SHOW

supported by RCS

GOLD WINNER

BOOGIE IN THE MORNING

Forth 1

SILVER

ALLISON FERNS

BBC Surrey & BBC Sussex

BRONZE

JUSTIN DEALEY

BBC Three Counties Radio

THE JOHN MYERS AWARD FOR

LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR

supported by Aim

GOLD WINNER

BBC HEREFORD & WORCESTER

SILVER

STRAY FM

BRONZE

BBC RADIO SHEFFIELD

----------

NATIONAL STATION OR NETWORK

supported by Arqiva

GOLD WINNER

BBC RADIO 2

SILVER

THE ABSOLUTE RADIO NETWORK

BRONZE

BBC RADIO 1XTRA

----------

RADIO TIMES MOMENT OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

OVERDOSING MAN CALLS IAIN LEE

talkRADIO

SILVER

ENGLAND WIN THE CRICKET WORLD CUP

BBC Test Match Special

BRONZE

LIVE FROM THE HELICOPTER CRASH SITE

BBC Radio Leicester

