BBC Radio 2 reveals Eurovision 2023 programming

BBC Radio 2 - the home of Eurovision 2023 on UK radio - has revealed that Scott Mills and Rylan will be the station’s presenters for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final.

It will be broadcast live on Radio 2 on Saturday, May 13. For the first time, Radio 2 will also broadcast the Eurovision semi-finals, which will be presented by Paddy O’Connell.

The UK’s entrant is Mae Muller (pictured), who’s signed to EMI and was selected in a process overseen by Tap Music. Sam Ryder came second overall last year.

Scott Mills and Rylan – who have been involved in Eurovision coverage for many years - will be broadcasting live from Liverpool Arena.

The UK is hosting the 2023 event on behalf of the 2022 winners, Ukraine. Both Scott Mills and Rylan are also providing TV commentary for the semi-finals - both of which, for the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, Mills’ afternoon show (Tuesday to Friday, 2-4pm) on Radio 2 will be broadcast from Liverpool all week, with Richie Anderson hosting the show on Tuesday and Thursday as Mills prepares to host the semi-finals on TV.

In the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 9 (8-10pm), 15 countries are taking part with 10 qualifying for the Grand Final. And on Thursday, May 11, Radio 2 will have live coverage from the second of the semi-finals, with 16 countries taking part and 10 qualifying for the Grand Final on Saturday night. These shows will also be simulcast on BBC Radio Merseyside.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a very special event and who better to host Radio 2’s coverage of the Grand Final than our very own Scott and Rylan. And I’m delighted that for the first time, Radio 2 will be bringing our listeners all the drama and fun from the semi-finals, hosted by Paddy O’Connell. With years of Eurovision experience under his belt, Paddy is the perfect guide for fans and also those who may be discovering Eurovision for the first time.”

Rylan said: “Eurovision is my favourite time of the year, I cannot wait! And I’m so excited and absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Eurovision Grand Final on Radio 2, the biggest and best music event in the world, with my partner in crime Scott Mills. We can’t wait to bring listeners closer to the action than ever before, with all the fun, excitement and backstage gossip from what promises to be an unforgettable night.”

Scott Mills said: “I can’t begin to describe how excited I am to be presenting the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Radio 2. I’ve had the great pleasure of being involved with Eurovision in various ways over the years, from commentating alongside Graham Norton to singing karaoke with the contestants, but presenting from the Grand Final in Liverpool is the ultimate childhood dream come true. Rylan and I will be going all out so please come and join the party live on Radio 2!”

Paddy O’Connell said: “I’m walking on sunshine to join Radio 2 live in Liverpool hosting the Eurovision semi-finals. Sam Ryder broke the UK Eurovision spell last year and I hope it’s magic for Mae in 2023.”