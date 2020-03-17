BBC Radio 3 launches new show with Extra time for new releases

BBC Radio 3 is launching a new show that will allocate more time to new releases, Music Week can reveal.

The programme, a spin-off of popular Saturday fixture Record Review, will air on Sunday nights from April.

Record Review Extra will be presented by broadcaster and flautist Hannah French and will mean there is now more space on air to play music from new releases.

"Record Review is one of most popular programmes where we look at the wealth of new releases that are coming out," controller Alan Davey explained. "So on Sunday nights we’ll go in-depth and play more from the new releases."

Davey added that the new programme will interact with BBC Sounds, the corporation's radio app.

