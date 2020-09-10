BBC Radio 6 Music celebrates independent music

It’s a day to celebrate the indie sector on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Following its support for indie retail earlier this year with the #FillTheGap campaign during the lockdown, the digital-only station now has State Of Independents Day (September 10) dedicated to independent music.

“I think it's really important to support the independent sector,” said Jeff Smith, head of music at Radio 2 and 6 Music. “90% of our playlist on 6 Music is independent, the station just thrives on that. So to celebrate it from time to time is the right thing to do.”

State Of Independents Day will be covered across the schedule, from Lauren Laverne’s show (7.30am-10.30am) through to Marc Riley’s show (7pm-9pm). 6 Music will shine a light on the challenges and opportunities currently facing the independent music industry, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracks played throughout the day on State Of Independents Day will be exclusively from independent artists and artists signed to independent labels. The station will promote the initiative on social channels, including a map of labels across the UK. AIM has welcomed the initiative from 6 Music.

“It's been a massive champion for a lot of the artists on our roster and a lot of labels in our sector,” said Jeff Bell, GM, international at Partisan Records. “Whether it’s just one DJ or producer that gets on board, or the entire station, if you look at their audience it does, on the whole, convert to ticket sales and album sales. There’s a community around it.”

It's been a massive champion for a lot of the artists on our roster and a lot of labels in our sector Jeff Bell

The station has supported Fontaines DC and Idles, who are both signed to Partisan. The network worked with the label on a different approach for Idles to accommodate the band’s run of singles.

“6 Music have been great and very flexible with us,” said Bell. “Each single we've done has landed straight on the A list for three to four weeks, then they've taken a week off and pivoted straight to the next one.”

“6 Music is great for us,” said Hannah Overton, MD, Europe at Secretly Group (Shame, Phoebe Bridgers, Porridge Radio). “They are brilliant partners and their listenership is perfect for our artists.”

State Of Independents Day highlights will include exclusive live recordings and DJ mixes performed by independent artists from their homes and studios. These will be broadcast throughout the day.

In addition, Shaun Keaveny (1pm-4pm) will play out tracks performed and recorded in the BBC’s Radio Theatre by Arlo Parks, who is signed to independent label Transgressive Records. Keaveny will also explore how independent labels are adapting throughout the coronavirus pandemic and hear from some of the nominees and winners of the 2020 AIM Awards.

Laverne will have a special State of Independents Day themed People’s Playlist, whilst her regular feature Business Time will focus on independent retailers and record shops.

Mary Anne Hobbs (10.30am-1pm) will explore how the pandemic has affected club culture.

Steve Lamacq (4pm-7pm) will highlight some of the initiatives that are working during this challenging time to support grassroots venues and the people behind them.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.