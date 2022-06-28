BBC reports record-breaking digital figures for Glastonbury 2022 coverage

The BBC has revealed record-breaking figures for its coverage of Glastonbury 2022 across its digital platforms.

Content was streamed a record 34.1 million times on BBC iPlayer and played 2.3m times on BBC Sounds. On BBC iPlayer, 23m streams were live - the highest on record for a BBC programme brand.

Popular sets from the festival included Pyramid stage headliners Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish, as well as performances from Crowded House, Diana Ross, Little Simz, Megan Thee Stallion, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Sam Fender (pictured).

Streams increased by 116% on BBC iPlayer and 205% on BBC Sounds from 2019 when the festival was last held (up from 15.8m and 765,000 respectively). This data includes viewing and listening from Friday, June 10 to Monday, June 27, 2022 – and compared to the same days in 2019.

In addition to record audiences on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, millions also watched coverage across each of its TV channels. Sir Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury performance on BBC One had a peak audience of 3.9m and an average audience of 2.7m, while Diana Ross on BBC One had a peak audience of 3.8m and an average audience of 3.1m.

Lorna Clarke, BBC director of music, said: “The BBC provided the ultimate armchair experience of the world’s best-loved festival this weekend with a dedicated Glastonbury channel on BBC iPlayer, 6 Music’s All Day Glastonbury coverage, performances from the biggest artists on demand on BBC Sounds and over 35 hours of coverage across our TV channels.

“The party isn’t over yet, with over 90 sets and key tracks from the five filmed stages available to watch on BBC iPlayer – including Pyramid Stage performances in Ultra High Definition.”

PHOTO: GettyImages/Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage