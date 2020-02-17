Wider BBC coverage of the 6 Music Festival can help the station attract new listeners, says Paul Rodgers.

As well as live broadcasts on 6 Music, performances from the festival in Camden (March 6-8) will be screened on BBC Four and available on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sounds app will offer dedicated content, such as live sets, podcasts and playlists by acts on the bill.

“The festival is a really good demonstration of how BBC Sounds can help a ...