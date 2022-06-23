BBC Three Counties' '15-minute mixtape' to boost profiles of local DJs

BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Northampton are to give local DJs a chance to get their music heard on air and on BBC Sounds.

The '15-minute mixtape’ which goes out on Sunday nights at 9.45pm, will enable DJs from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire to share their favourite soul, jazz, R&B, house, hip-hop, reggae and drum'n'bass tracks of all time.

BBC presenter Edward Adoo, whose idea it was to launch the mixtapes, said: "The 15-minute mixtape will provide a weekly platform to local DJs, from the unknown to undiscovered, who hardly get any recognition for their great work. It will give DJs a chance to get their mixes aired to a wider audience by sharing their favourite Black Music tracks of all time."

Any DJs interested can submit a 15-minute mixtape along with a track listing to ed.adoo@bbc.co.uk

Laura Moss, executive editor of BBC Three Counties Radio, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to champion local DJs from across Beds, Herts, Bucks and Northants. This area is full of amazing talent and there’s nothing better than being able to celebrate that, giving DJs an even bigger platform to reach out to more people and share great tracks in the mix.”