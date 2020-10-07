Beastie Boys, My Chemical Romance & more line up ltd edition Record Store Day Black Friday releases

Record Store Day UK has revealed a fresh batch of limited-edition vinyl editions set for release on Black Friday 2020 on November 27.

A host of top artists are lined up to deliver one-off releases, including Beastie Boys (Some Old Bullshit LP), My Chemical Romance (Life On The Murder Scene), Alanis Morissette (Live At London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2020), The Weeknd (After Hours –Remixes), Chris Cornell (Patience 7”), Nick Cave (Cosmic Dancer), Editors (The Back Room), George Harrison (My Sweet Lord) and U2 (Boy - 40th Anniversary Edition).

Other acts taking part include Alice In Chains, Norah Jones, Lou Reed, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Kanye West & Kid Cudi, John Prine, Baroness, Motörhead, Jarvis Cocker, David Gilmour, Dio, Corey Taylor and Sunn 0))) and many, many more.

More than 200 indie record shops across the UK will be participating.

Before the arrival of Black Friday, however, will come the third and final installment of RSD on October 24. After the original April 18 date was pushed back to June 20 due to Covid-19, it was elected that the revised 2020 edition would be split over three dates.

The Big Moon, the official ambassadors of this year’s event said: “We’ve played in lots of excellent record shops up and down the country and have met wonderful people every time. From the people who work there and organise events to the generous souls who have parted with their money and time to buy our records and come to see us play intimate shows. It just generally made us feel like what we’re doing is sometimes worthwhile. It’s important that we protect these physical communal spaces so that in the post corona virus world we can make sure they are still there and accessible and welcoming to all. Support your local record store!"

