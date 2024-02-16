Becky Hill and Chase & Status to perform at BRIT Awards

Two-time BRITs Dance Act winner Becky Hill and electronic duo Chase & Status are the latest acts who have been confirmed to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards, taking place on March 2 at London's O2 Arena.

They will be performing together on the night, joining an already announced line-up featuring Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Raye, Jungle and Rema.

Hill is nominated again this year for Dance Act, which she won in 2022 and 2023. She also performed at last year’s BRITs ceremony with David Guetta.

Her second album, Believe Me Now?, is set to be released on May 31 via Polydor/Eko Records, and she has recently announced a UK and Ireland arena headline tour.

Chase & Status are also shortlisted for Group Of The Year for the second time, having first been nominated in the same category in 2012.

A sold-out tour is underway this month for the duo, who have shows in Cardiff, London and Manchester.

“I can’t wait to perform again on the BRITs and it’s been difficult trying to top flying from the ceiling of the O2 last year, but I’m excited about what we have planned for this year’s performance,” said Hill. “I’ve been a fan of Chase & Status my whole life, so to have them on stage performing with me is going to be really special. It’s a real celebration of drum and bass – my favourite genre of music!”

Chase & Status said: "For us as producers and artists, being nominated for a BRIT is a special thing. It is a representation of where British music is at, at the highest level, so to be in that category is an honour. Also to be performing with Becky, a fellow BRIT nominee, is pretty special too."