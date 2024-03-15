Believe to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Believe is the Red Carpet sponsor for the Music Week Awards 2024.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.

Believe UK is part of one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Its mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them with the services they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development.

We're looking forward to an exciting night celebrating the best in music Alex Kennedy

Globally, Believe has 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries, including 65 staff in the UK. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast and Naïve among others.

Alex Kennedy, managing director of Believe UK, said: “We're thrilled to be sponsoring the upcoming 2024 Music Week Awards. Having been honoured in the 2023 Artist/Label category, Believe UK proudly supports Music Week – a company that truly understands the power of music and its ability to inspire, unite and innovate. We're looking forward to an exciting night celebrating the best in music!”

