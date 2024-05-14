Ben Cooper exits Bauer Media Audio UK after four years

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer at Bauer Media Audio UK, is to exit the company later this month after four years.

During his time at Bauer Media Audio UK, he played a part in evolving Greatest Hits Radio, which has become the most listened to commercial radio station in the UK. He oversaw talent signings including Ken Bruce and Jackie Brambles, and more recently Marvin Humes and Alex Scott at Kiss.

Bauer Media Audio UK had multiple nominations at the Music Week Awards, which Cooper attended earlier this month.

Ben Cooper said: “I've had a fantastic time at Bauer winning new audiences in new ways, with record breaking listening figures, including the industry changing success of Ken Bruce and Greatest Hits Radio.

“It’s been a privilege to have led my talented team through a time of huge change, of renewed creative ambition, and exciting innovation, and we are in a strong position for me to hand over the baton."

Simon Myciunka, CEO for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “In the last four years, Ben’s passion for audio has guided our teams into making unmissable content. I’d like to thank him for his hard work and contribution and wish him every success for the future.

"Building on his work, we are focused on further developing our much-loved stations into 360 brands, unlocking more touchpoints for our audiences and for our commercial partners to speak to them."

Details of a successor to Cooper will be announced shortly.

Earlier this year, Pete Black stepped down from his role as director of music at Bauer Media UK.