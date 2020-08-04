Ben Cooper joins Bauer Radio UK

Former BBC Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper has joined Bauer Radio UK in the new role of group director, content and music with immediate effect.



Cooper’s departure from Radio 1 was announced last October, and he enters Bauer with a brief to launch new creative projects, grow audiences and attract advertisement.

As controller, BBC Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra & Asian Network, Cooper steered the stations through the streaming boom and grew their digital output. Radio 1 won at the Music Week Awards in 2019 during year in which its YouTube subscriber count raced ahead of its listenership figure. Lorna Clarke was appointed pop controller at the BBC in July 2019 and has overseen an overhaul of management across its music radio network.

At Bauer, which comprises stations including Kiss, Hits Radio and more, Cooper will be part of the Radio Exec UK, working alongside managing directors and content directors to recruit and develop a diverse array of new talent.

I love radio, I love the Bauer brands Ben Cooper

Ben Cooper said: “I’m excited, I love radio, I love the Bauer brands and will enjoy strengthening my relationships with the music industry in new creative ways.”

Dee Ford, CBE Group managing director, Bauer Radio UK, added: “The opportunity to extend our audio reach has never been greater – digital distribution in all its forms has enabled our portfolio to continue to grow. Developing new audio services and experiences and working closely with music partners will further accelerate that growth. Ben brings to Bauer a wealth of music industry and audience knowledge and key external relationships.”

