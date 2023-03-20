Billie Marten, Che Lingo, Nell Mescal & more feature in The Independent's new Music Box series

The Independent has launched its eighth series of Music Box, featuring artists such as singer-songwriter Billie Marten, Grammy-nominated US artist Andrew Bird, UK rapper Che Lingo, Nell Mescal, James Vickery, Dolores Forever and Irish rock band Touts.

Hosted by The Independent’s culture and lifestyle news editor Roisin O’Connor, the new season began on March 13 on Independent TV, with a new episode being aired each week for the next 11 weeks.

Music Box was launched in 2017 as a platform for emerging artists to perform three of their original songs. The music sessions are aimed at giving acts the opportunity to be featured on The Independent’s platforms, exposing them to a wider audience.

Among the musicians to have played in the Music Box series to date are Lewis Capaldi, Ms Banks, Ghetts, Tom Grennan, Nina Nesbitt, Bastille, Jamie Cullum and Feeder.

“I’m delighted to bring Music Box back for a new series,” said Roisin O’Connor. “Since we launched Music Box in 2017, The Independent has supported some of today’s biggest names in the industry on their journeys, and I’m excited to experience a whole new set of unique moments with this new series.”

Music Box was filmed at The Independent's new Independent TV studio in Finsbury Square, London, and is available to watch online on The Independent TV hub, The Independent’s new smart TV app, as well as its mobile app.