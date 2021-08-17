Blackpink The Movie becomes highest grossing event cinema release of 2021

CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing have announced that Blackpink The Movie has become the highest grossing event cinema release of 2021, with a total gross of $4.8 million from just under 100 territories.

Delivering the highest number of admissions for an event cinema release in 2021, Blackpink The Movie saw 500,000 admits around the world as fans of the band flocked to cinemas to experience the film on the big screen.

The film was released as part of Blackpink’s fifth anniversary celebrations, and was available in special formats ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.

Blackpink The Movie has been seen in over 3,400 cinemas on a limited engagement. Further release dates are expected across Asia as local restrictions are lifted.

Blackpink The Movie reached No.6 at the US box office on the August 4 opening night and delivered the second highest per screen average for a release on 100-plus screens, bested only by Disney's Jungle Cruise.

The film also took the No.1 spot in Mexico on August 4, with cumulative total admissions now exceeding 120,000.

Further highlights included taking the No.3 spot across the weekend in Turkey, behind The Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious 9, and emerging market Saudi Arabia yielding 15,000 admissions and a total gross of $250,000.