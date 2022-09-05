Blackstar Agency announces new appointments

Blackstar Agency has announced a raft of new appointments and promotions in its London team, which provides services for artists including campaign management, social media management, audience development, advertising, content production and creative direction.

Robyn Elton brings 10 years of digital marketing experience, and, having worked with the likes of Mabel, London Grammar, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Bring Me The Horizon and Shania Twain, has joined the Blackstar team as head of social and digital.

Meanwhile, Breyner Baptista and Danielle Barnes have respectively been promoted to head of campaign marketing and head of creative, while Evey Ong has stepped up to the role of campaign manager (lead).

Robyn Elton said: “Through my work in music, I’d seen and been blown away by Blackstar’s creativity and output, as well as the incredible list of artists they work with. But what I was really sold on was the atmosphere, drive and the ethics of the company, which is what really sets Blackstar apart. They’re doing something different and I’m looking forward to being a part of its journey while making a difference to the artists we collaborate with.”

As part of Blackstar’s continued growth, Rae Levine has also been promoted to social manager lead, with Holly Glanvill stepping up to the position of senior social manager, global lead. In her new role, she will work with the social team and alongside US general manager, Ana Strutt, focusing on the company’s social audience growth for a roster that includes Arlo Parks, Kodaline, Moonchild Sanelly, Outkast, Priya Ragu, Rage Against The Machine, The Smile, The Snuts, Sudan Archives, and Years & Years.

Blackstar founder, Olivia Hobbs said: “The journey we’ve been on since we launched in 2018 has been incredibly rewarding. To still be fully independent and, more importantly, to be enjoying everything we do while delivering the highest quality service to our clients is a blessing, particularly in an industry that demands constant attention, innovation and passion. The evolution of our services and the development of a diverse and talented team, whose focus on quality and creativity is unwavering, are at the heart of what makes us successful.”

Most recently the Blackstar team has collaborated with Abbey Road Studios, Alfie Templeman, Belly, Def Leppard, Pond and Tame Impala.

Photo: (L-R: Olivia Hobbs, Breyner Baptista, Danielle Barnes, Robyn Elton)