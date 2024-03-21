Blackstar Agency appoints Róisín Warner as head of marketing

Blackstar Agency has appointed Róisín Warner as its head of marketing.

Formerly a senior marketing manager at Believe, with prior marketing roles at Warner and Universal, Warner has had several successful UK single and album chart placements for artists such as Blanco, MOBO-nominated Yazmin Lacey, James Morrison and Twin Atlantic, including viral hits and campaign successes with Girli and The Hunna.

Her work with Girli is nominated for a Music & Brand Partnership award at this year's Music Week Awards.

With an international marketing background, Warner has also travelled worldwide with artists including Sam Fender, Jax Jones, Walking On Cars, U2, Biffy Clyro, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Guy Garvey and Florence And The Machine – among others.

Founded by managing director, Olivia Hobbs, in 2018, Blackstar is an award-winning marketing agency for the music industry and has a roster of artists in the UK and the US, with clients including Arlo Parks, Picture Parlour, Shania Twain, Gabriels, Nine Inch Nails, The Vaccines, Kylie Minogue and many more.

"I’m beyond excited to be welcoming Róisín,” said Hobbs. “Her tenacity and care in her approach align with our values in perfect harmony with a driven and clear vision.”

“I’ve been an admirer of Blackstar for a long time,” Warner commented. “The way they identify and plug resource gaps in the market is more important now than ever. As the landscape changes in its approach to resource, we can continue to provide a personal touch.”

Breyner Baptista, former head of marketing who is stepping into a new role on the board of the agency as non-executive director of A&R, said: “I’ve watched the company and team grow alongside Olivia and being on the board feels like a natural step to continue the quality of work and development of the big picture for services the industry needs to see.”