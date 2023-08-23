Blackstar Agency to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2023

Music Week is delighted to announce that Blackstar Agency have come onboard as a sponsor for the Women In Music Awards 2023.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

And the Women In Music Awards holds special meaning for the Blackstar team. At the 2021 ceremony, its founder & MD Olivia Hobbs triumphed in the Entrepreneur category. A leading music marketing agency, Blackstar specialises in building campaigns for artists including campaign management, digital marketing, social management & creative direction.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Olivia Hobbs said: "This sponsorship is a full circle moment for Blackstar. To be honoured with the Entrepreneur award in 2021 and be able to follow up as a sponsor in 2023 is testament to the incredible platform Music Week and the Women in Music Awards give to our industry.”

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony. It had plenty of highlights, including Inspirational Artist Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong, and a surprise appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo in a video tribute for YolanDa Brown, who was named Music Champion.

This month, Blackstar Agency appointed Dan Alani as head of creative. Alani arrives from a previous role as senior producer at Able Media, where he worked on campaigns including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Smith.

Earlier this year, as part of a special look at leading digital agencies, we also caught up with Hobbs about some of Blackstar’s key campaigns. Subscribers can read it here.