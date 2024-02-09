Blinding Talent returns as Music Week Awards 2024 sponsor

We are delighted to announce that Blinding Talent is once again the branding sponsor for the Music Week Awards.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.

Blinding Talent is a specialist music marketing agency set up by industry executive Mark Adams, former Channel 4 director of music. Blinding Talent services include artist development, release promotion, influencer marketing, social media advertising and fan growth strategy and artist services.

Blinding Talent is thrilled to extend our support of the Music Week Awards for yet another year Mark Adams

“Blinding Talent is thrilled to extend our support of the Music Week Awards for yet another year,” said CEO/founder Mark Adams. “As a leading voice in the music industry, boasting a truly exceptional team, the Music Week Awards continue to be one of the industry's highlights of the year. With my 27 years in the music industry and four years as the founder of Blinding Talent, I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate all that is good in the UK music industry than a night out at this key industry gathering.”

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com for more information.

If you have any booking or entry queries, please contact: Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com