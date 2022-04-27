Blinding Talent sign up as event partner at the Music Week Awards 2022

We are delighted to announce that artist development, music promotion and digital marketing specialists Blinding Talent have signed up as an event partner at the Music Week Awards 2022.

There is now less than a month to go until the return of the ceremony, which takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London.

Tickets are selling very fast for the Music Week Awards 2022. Last week we confirmed that gold tables for the event have now completely sold out, while our Platinum tables sold out back in March. So take note: there is now limited availability for silver tables, along with individual tickets, so act fast and click here for tickets and table bookings!

Blinding Talent, a specialist music marketing agency, was set up by industry executive and former Channel 4 director of Music Mark Adams. The company prides itself on “taking a fresh and straight talking approach to help demystify digital marketing for independent artists, managers and labels.”

Blinding Talent's services include social media advertising, artist consultancy, DSP playlisting strategy and influencer Marketing.

Speaking about their sponsorship, Mark Adams, founder & CEO of Blinding Talent, said: “I’ve been coming to the awards for many years and last years show was the biggest and best ever. Blinding Talent are delighted to be supporting this important industry event and I can’t wait to see what Music Week do with the show this year.”

You can see the shortlists for the Music Week Awards 2022 in full here.

For table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com