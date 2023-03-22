Blinding Talent to sponsor Music Week Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that Blinding Talent is the branding sponsor for the Music Week Awards 2023.

Following a record number of entries, the Music Week Awards takes place at Evolution London on May 24. Table bookings are available here - don’t miss out as diamond and platinum tables are already sold out.

Blinding Talent is a specialist music marketing agency set up by industry executive and former Channel 4 director of music, Mark Adams. Working with independent artists, managers and labels, Blinding Talent services include artist development, release promotion, influencer marketing, social media advertising, fan growth strategy and artist services.

"Blinding Talent helps independent artists get closer to the music industry, making Music Week and Blinding Talent natural partners,” said CEO/founder Mark Adams. “I'm thrilled to once again be supporting what is one of the biggest music industry events of the year."

