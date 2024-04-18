Blues Project Founder Simi Agbaje named Music Entrepreneur Of The Year at Young Music Boss Awards

The Blues Project founder, Simi Agbaje, has been awarded the flagship title of Music Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Young Music Boss Awards in partnership with The Association of Independent Music (AIM).

The Blues Project is a community-led media and events platform which has served as a springboard for some of the UK’s leading R&B and soul artists through its Blues100 Soul Cypher sessions and live music showcases, Senses, at London’s The Jazz Cafe. Since launching in 2016, it has partnered with the likes of Somerset House, Sofar Sounds, Mixcloud, AWAL and The Musicians’ Union, and received support from Power Up! in 2022.

“I am stunned and excited, not just for myself but for my team too,” Agbaje said. “It's truly an honour to be recognised by my peers. Being an entrepreneur isn't easy or glamorous most days but moments like this are a lovely reminder that the work we do is important and valued. Thank you to Young Music Boss and AIM for the recognition.”

YMBA founder, Jusnah Gadi commented: “The Music Entrepreneur Of The Year Award is all about recognising innovative and creative entrepreneurs whose forward thinking is truly shaping and revolutionising the UK Music industry and beyond. Simi embodies that spirit, what she has accomplished speaks to someone who was willing to stand alone, when none really stood with her, because that is the position R&B was in when she conceived The Blues Project. She has now built an entire ecosystem around it which has undoubtedly contributed to the resurgence of R&B and soul music in the UK. It gives me great pleasure to present this award to her.”

Ben Wynter, director of business development & partnerships at AIM, added: “AIM is incredibly proud to sponsor YMB’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for the third consecutive year. Our mission is to support independent music entrepreneurs, who are a driving force behind the music industry, setting trends and paving the way for others to follow. This year’s award acknowledges the remarkable work that Simi and her team at The Blues Project, through their entrepreneurial endeavours, have done to provide a spotlight for R&B music. The UK R&B scene is experiencing a resurgence, with platforms like The Blues Project essential in providing a space for the genre to thrive.”