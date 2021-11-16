Bob Marley immersive exhibition premiering in London

The Bob Marley One Love Experience will be taking place in February at London’s Saatchi Gallery for a 10-week exhibition, followed by a multi-city tour.

Produced by Terrapin Station Entertainment in conjunction with the Marley family, the exhibition will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia, following a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences and legacy.

With features such as the multi-sensory experience in the One Love Forest and a live listening experience in the Soul Shakedown Studio, other areas of the exhibition such as The Beautiful Life will enable fans to delve into deeper aspects of Marley’s personal life.

VIP packages for the exhibition will offer a late-night disco dance party, private tours, and a date night package, and audiences will also have the opportunity to submit their own One Love inspired art with the chance to be included at the Saatchi Gallery.

“We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years, and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy's heart,” said Cedella Marley, Bob Marley Group of Companies CEO. “The experience can be enjoyed by all generations, and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy's music and message to the globe.”

CEO of Terrapin Station and director and producer of the Bob Marley One Love Experience, Jonathan Shank, said: “It’s an honour to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley One Love Experience. We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity.”