BPI CEO Jo Twist opens up about dropping the Mercury Prize ceremony in 'tough funding environment'

For the first time in three decades, the Mercury Prize has had to pull the public ceremony and live performances for the event.

Instead, the album prize on Thursday (September 5) will be a TV and radio broadcast from Abbey Road Studios (8-9.15pm) on BBC Four and 6 Music in partnership with BBC Music.

This year’s award coverage will see artists come together to watch each other’s recent recorded performances from across the BBC and celebrate each other’s work. All the artists have been invited to Abbey Road Studios, and the overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be announced live at around 9pm.

The dozen ‘Albums of the Year’ up for this year’s Mercury Prize include established names such as Charli XCX, Corinne Bailey Rae and Ghetts, alongside breakthrough acts The Last Dinner Party, Cat Burns, English Teacher and Nia Archives.

Here, Dr Jo Twist OBE, chief exec of organisers the BPI, reveals how the team are working hard to achieve “impact and reach” for the 12 Albums of the Year…

Why did you decide to move from a public ceremony with live performances to a TV format at this point for the Mercury?

“The event has no headline sponsor this year – our previous sponsorship with FreeNow came to an end, and despite efforts to match up with a suitable new partner, in what is clearly a tough arts funding environment, we weren’t able to secure one within the timeframe and the level of funding required. But we will of course work hard to have a sponsor in place for 2025.

“That said, a live performance element, though of course really lovely to have, is not fundamental to how the Mercury Prize takes place – and there are other ways to achieve the high level of promotional impact and reach that the Prize looks to give the 12 artists and their Albums of the Year.”

The awards get an earlier prime time slot – do you think this can deliver greater impact?

“This may help, but there are many ways for the Mercury Prize to shine a light on exceptional new music, so that it can be enjoyed by a much wider audience of music fans. It is ultimately about starting a national conversation about great albums and artists telling their stories through the medium.

“The extensive digital exposure and content created with our longstanding partner, the BBC, together with widespread media coverage and retail support, is key in engaging the wider public and helps to create significant cultural and commercial benefits for the Albums of the Year and the artists who have brought them to life.”

How is BBC Music supporting the Mercury Prize across its platforms?

“BBC Music have shown a wonderful commitment to the Mercury Prize through their long-standing broadcast partnership stretching back 10 years. There will again be live programming on BBC Four and on BBC Radio 6 Music that will celebrate all the featured artists and their exceptional 12 Albums of the Year.

“The Mercury Prize 2024: Album of the Year TV programme will be filmed and broadcast live from Abbey Road Studios on BBC Four on Thursday, September 5 – which I think makes a powerful statement given how Abbey Road is home to so many great recordings. And BBC Radio 6 Music will also broadcast the Mercury Prize 2024 presentation live and will additionally play the winning album in full, so that listeners can really immerse themselves in it. In a streaming era where our industry’s focus increasingly tends to be on the song and at a time when generative AI is challenging the very authenticity of music, to have this spotlight on the album format and on the art of the album more generally is indeed important.

“Ahead of the prize announcement, BBC Sounds will feature the Mercury Prize 2024 collection, which will feature three, hour-long Pocket Guides to all 12 albums by Matt Everitt, together with two playlists – one celebrating this year’s Albums of the Year and another celebrating previous Mercury Prize winners. This content will include archive interviews, deep cuts and more – and will be a must-listen for fans.”

It’s ultimately about recognising exceptional albums that deserve to find and be enjoyed by a wider audience Dr Jo Twist

The changes made this year also highlighted more promotional opportunities – what kind of opportunities? Can you support the Mercury Prize with social and short form content in the way the BPI drives the BRITs coverage?

“Our digital team led by Giuseppe De Cristofano with Toby Leveson are working hard with the BBC and with the artist and label teams to create content that will not only be enjoyed on the BBC’s broadcast channels, but will also come to life online as short-form content. Matt Everitt’s Pocket Guides to the Albums of the Year is just one example of bespoke content that is being created.

“The promotional platform and digital reach the Prize provides in partnership with the BBC is important and valued by us, but so is the extensive media coverage and the support across all parts of the retail community. Combined, it creates tangible cultural and commercial benefits for all 12 Albums of the Year and their artists.”

What was the reaction from the industry and artists to the changes? Was there any disappointment about losing a popular event with live performances?

“I still remember vividly how spectacular last year’s performances were, and the joy unleashed by Ezra Collective in particular. But with no sponsor, we unfortunately aren’t in a position to put on a live show this year to the high production values and standards we hold ourselves to. I know that everyone, while they may share in our disappointment, understands this also, which is why we are all working so hard to deliver another Mercury Prize with impact and reach, that makes a real difference to all the artists and 12 brilliant Albums of the Year.”

Following the impact of Covid and the postponed edition in 2022, it’s been a turbulent time for the Mercury Prize. In your first edition at the BPI, are you confident it can move forward in its fourth decade to further establish itself? Why does the Mercury Prize still matter in 2024?

“Since joining the BPI, I have noticed just how much love there is for the Mercury Prize across the artist and music community – it’s unique as an arts prize that celebrates artists telling their stories through the art of the album. And for this reason it is important. So, while there have been challenges, as there have been for other parts of the industry, I believe the Prize has a bright and long future ahead. It’s ultimately about recognising exceptional albums that deserve to find and be enjoyed by a wider audience, and it’s the job of the Prize to help achieve this.”

Does the strength of vinyl and overall physical sales growth help the Mercury Prize? Can these albums on the shortlist get a boost from the award?

“The Mercury Prize celebrates the album format and helps to promote it, so, of course, it has a close relationship with vinyl and CD formats. The physical market has been rebounding in recent months and this year could show the first positive year-on-year growth in 20 years. The boost the Prize will give to album sales will help to support this, as it does every year.

“Last year, according to BPI analysis of Official Charts Company data, Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be enjoyed a remarkable increase in its combined sales and streams – up 859% year-on-year. The figure was even more impressive for its physical album sales (and downloads) once the announcement was made – up 6,012%, which helped it to surge back into the official albums chart top 20.”

How are you working with streaming partners and music retailers on this year’s edition?

“The retail community is an important part of the success and impact of the Mercury Prize, and this year there is again extensive nationwide support from ERA members, including the likes of Rough Trade and HMV, of course, who are both running promotional activity to coincide with the announcement week. We are also planning a stores-linked ‘treasure hunt’ with signed artist vinyl.

“In terms of the streaming services, each is finding their own way to get behind this year’s Mercury Prize, including via dedicated playlists and socials – basically they are free to support the event however works best for them. Obviously BBC 6 Music are doing tons of promotion, including across their social networks, as are our official audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins.”

