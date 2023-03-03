BPI to sponsor Music Week Awards 2023

The BPI is headline sponsor of the Music Week Awards 2023.

The ceremony returns to Evolution London in Battersea on Wednesday, May 24 - table bookings are available here so don’t miss out! The 2022 edition was our biggest ever Music Week Awards so far.

This week we revealed the finalists for the awards across 24 categories.

The BPI is sponsoring the event as it marks the 50th anniversary of the organisation which represents the UK recorded music industry. The trade body has just announced the appointment of new chief executive Dr Jo Twist.

As well as being our headline sponsor, the BPI is sponsoring the A&R Award.

The Music Week Awards are one of those special moments when the whole music community comes together Sophie Jones

Sophie Jones, BPI chief strategy officer and interim CEO, said: “The Music Week Awards are one of those special moments when the whole music community comes together, so it’s wonderful that, as headline sponsor of this year’s event, the BPI can celebrate five decades of promoting British music in the company of its many valued label members and colleagues across the industry.

“I am particularly excited that we are also sponsoring the A&R Awards category - record label investment in talent and in new music lies at the very heart of music’s success, and will continue to drive future growth. We congratulate all the nominees and wish them well for a successful and enjoyable evening.”

To mark the anniversary, there will be a series of BPI 50 branded events and activity throughout the year.

