Brighton Music Conference confirm Orbital for keynote address and aftershow party

Brighton Music Conference (BMC) has today confirmed Orbital will deliver a keynote address and aftershow party as part of the show’s seventh edition.



Orbital are among of a host of newly confirmed artists and speakers for the event – with which Music Week are media partners – which will take place at the British Airways i360 venue on Brighton’s beachfront from April 22 – 25.

You can see the full list of new artists and speakers below:

Adam Regan, Alisha, Andrew Salsano, Anne Savage, Aryana Neo 9, Attilio Pugliese, Bradley Gunn Raver, Brandon Block, David Oyston, Devstar, Gordon Mac, Habs Akram, Jasmine Kent-Smith, Jay Forster, Jenni Cochrane, Jimpster, Joe Hastings, Jono Heale, Judge Jules, Kai Abode, Kiwi, Latmun, Lil Rocket, Louise Grant, Luke Ralph, Mike Weiss, Neil Evans, Orbital, Pablo Contraband, Paul Jack, Pete Jordan, Rodriguez Jr, Sophie Kearney, Steph, Steven Braines, Toni Tambourine, Waze & Odyssey

An official press release stated that BMC20 will host “over 65 talks, seminars and workshops, with industry-leading speakers, including in-depth discussions and debates on the biggest issues facing the electronic and wider music industry such as diversity, mental health, the environment and current music and business trends. There will also be exclusive networking parties being held 450 feet above the city in the i360 Pod observation tower.”

Over 200 speakers and representatives have so far been confirmed. The full program will be announced soon.

The Label Lounge A&R Sessions will returns for its second year at BMC, partnering with the Association of Independent Music. Taking place at The Tempest on Friday 24, the event will give producers an opportunity to book slots to sit down for a 1-to-1 with label heads and get immediate constructive feedback on their tracks. Labels taking part this year include the mighty Ultra Music, Axwell’s Axtone imprint, music blog phenomenon Blanc, Brighton’s finest Skint, DJ SKTs Stashed Records, Wax Worx’s Shanghaied, Mark Radfords Audio Rehab andMax Chapmans Resonance with more labels to announce soon.

Limited places are available for sign up here.

Ticket details are as follows:

BMC Pro Pass (Early Bird until 2nd Mar) £129 + b/f

BMC Academy Pass (Early Bird until 2nd Mar) £34.50 + b/f

You can buy tickets here.

