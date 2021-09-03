Bring Me The Horizon are big winners at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

The winners of the Heavy Music Awards 2021 were announced at live ceremony in London on Thursday night (September 2).

Bring Me The Horizon (pictured), Enter Shikari, Nova Twins and the Music Venue Trust were among those taking home the prizes at the show, which took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. It was hosted by Kerrang! Radio’s Alex Baker.

The ceremony boasted several live performances, while multiple winners Bring Me The Horizon, who picked up Best Album and Best UK Band, were to quick thank fans.

“We are so stoked. Thank you to the Heavy Music Awards for making all of this possible," said frontman Oli Sykes. "It’s just the start of a new journey for us, Post Human Chapter 2 is coming very, very soon.”

The full winners were.

Best Album Presented By Amazon Music

Bring Me The Horizon – Post Human: Survival Horror

The H Presented By Ticketmaster

Music Venue Trust

Best UK Band Presented By Lightwave Productions

Bring Me The Horizon

Best Production

Rou Reynolds for Enter Shikari’s Nothing is True & Everything is Possible

Best International Band Presented By EMP

Ghostemane

Best UK Breakthrough Band Presented By Sharptone Records

Wargasm

Best International Breakthrough Band Presented By Afterlive Music

Spiritbox

Best Podcast Presented By The Heavy Network

The Downbeat

Best Video

Nova Twins Taxi

Best Album Artwork

Mattias Adolfsson for Dance Gavin Dance’s Afterburner

Now in their fifth year, the awards are staged by the Heavy Group a network focusing on rock and alternative culture.