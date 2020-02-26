Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Rammstein lead Heavy Music Awards 2020 nominations

Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Rammstein are among the acts leading the nominations for The Heavy Music Awards 2020, garnering four nominations each.

The annual event is set to take place on Thursday May 21 at London O2 Kentish Town Forum. Earlier in the month, Amazon Music were confirmed as the ceremony's headline sponsor. The awards recognises talent across the entire creative landscape in the rock and metal communities – including artists, events, producers and photographers.

Other names up for awards this year are Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Poppy, Enter Shikari, Don Broco and Babymetal. Public voting has now opened to decide the winners.

You can see the full list of nominations below

Best Album presented by Amazon Music

Babymetal - Metal Galaxy (Produced by Kobametal)

Bring Me The Horizon - amo (Produced by Oliver Sykes & Jordan Fish)

Dinosaur Pile-Up - Celebrity Mansions (Produced by Larry Hibbitt)

Sleep Token - Sundowning (Produced by George Lever)

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind (Produced by Greg Fidelman)

Tool - Fear Inoculum (Produced by Joe Barresi)

While She Sleeps - So What? (Produced by Carl Bown)

Best UK Band

Architects

Bring Me The Horizon

Bury Tomorrow

Employed to Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venom Prison

While She Sleeps

Best International Band presented by eOne

Fever 333

The Interrupters

Parkway Drive

Rammstein

Slipknot

Stray From The Path

Tool

Best Live Band presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town

Amon Amarth

Behemoth

Brutus

Fever 333

Parkway Drive

Rammstein

Slipknot

Best UK Breakthrough Band presented by Primordial Radio

Cold Years

Higher Power

Hot Milk

Ithaca

Lotus Eater

Nova Twins

Pengshui

Best International Breakthrough Band

The Hu

Jesus Piece

Polaris

Simple Creatures

SKYND

Stand Atlantic

Thornhill

Best Album Artwork

Baroness - Gold & Grey by John Dyer Baizley

Blood Incantation - Hidden History Of The Human Race by Bruce Pennington

Bring Me The Horizon - amo by Darren Oorloff

Cattle Decapitation - Death Atlas by Wes Benscoter

Korn - The Nothing by Tension Division

Rammstein - Rammstein by Jes Larson

Venom Prison - Samsara by Eliran Kantor

Best Video

Bring Me The Horizon - In The Dark (Directed by Oliver Sykes)

Creeper - Born Cold (Directed by Oscar Sansom)

Don Broco - Action (Directed by Benjamin Roberds)

Enter Shikari - Stop the Clocks (Directed by Polygon)

Poppy ft. Fever 333 - Scary Mask (Directed by Titanic Sinclair)

Rammstein - Deutschland (Directed by Specter Berlin)

Slipknot - Unsainted (Directed by Shawn Crahan)

Best Festival presented by Ticketmaster

2000 Trees

ArcTanGent

Bloodstock Open Air

Download Festival

Hellfest Open Air

Roadburn

Slam Dunk Festival

Best Photographer

Sarah Louise Bennett

Corinne Cumming

Paul Harries

Jennifer McCord

Jake Owens

Sabrina Ramdoyal

Ester Segarra

Best Producer

Carl Bown

Romesh Dodangoda

Greg Fidelman

Adam 'Nolly' Getgood

Larry Hibbitt

George Lever

Catherine Marks

Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and Bloodstock Open Air Festival were among the big winners at the third annual Heavy Music Awards last August.

