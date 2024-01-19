Bring On The BRITs livestream to reveal nominees via Instagram and Facebook

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard today has announced details of Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2024 Nominations.

The exclusive livestream will reveal nominations for this year’s awards on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook accounts from 4pm GMT on Wednesday, January 24.

Presented by broadcaster Yinka Bokinni, Bring on The BRITs will feature interviews with some of this year’s nominees, along with a guest appearance from radio broadcaster and alternative music tastemaker Jack Saunders. Viewers will also get to hear more about the main show, which takes place on Saturday, March 2, live from The O2 arena, broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

Yinka Bokinni said: “I’m so incredibly excited to be hosting Bring on the BRITs – revealing the nominees for the 2024 BRIT Awards is such an honour and a real pinch-me moment. It’s been an incredible year for music – I can’t wait to see the breakout stars from the last 12 months get their first ever BRITs moment - plus of course celebrating the amazing artists we know and love… it’s going to be huge!"

The Nominations livestream is the first part of a new partnership between the BRITs and Meta, which will see exclusive content published on Instagram and Facebook throughout the BRITs campaign.

The public will be invited to vote for the winners of all five genre awards – Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act & R&B Act – exclusively on Instagram. Details of how to vote will be announced via the BRITs social accounts in the coming days, with the winners being announced on the night.

Tickets for the public are on sale from 10am today (January 19).