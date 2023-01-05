BRIT Awards 2023 reveals details of multi-platform nominations livestream

The BRIT Awards 2023 has confirmed details of Bring On The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations, the exclusive livestream in which nominations for this year’s awards will be revealed.

Presented by Vick Hope, Bring On The BRITs will be a multi-platform stream broadcast on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. It will be broadcast on the official BRITs channels from 4pm on Thursday, January 12.

In a 30-minute show, viewers will get to see reactions from artists and get the latest updates on the main event. The stream will be supported by further content across The BRITs social feeds.

Vick Hope will be joined by radio broadcaster and alternative music champion Jack Saunders, who will open this year’s TikTok voting across the four genre awards later this month.

Vick Hope said: “We’ve had a year of brilliant music and so I’m unbelievably excited to be revealing the nominees for The 2023 BRIT Awards. It’s a chance for us to show love to some of our favourite established artists as well as celebrate some of the best breakthrough artists of the year… and I’m definitely planning on bringing the party vibes to the show!”

Olympian Tom Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, former England footballer and UEFA Women's EURO 2022 squad member Jill Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs are some of the names entrusted to reveal this year’s nominations across their own social channels.

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, February 11 - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 arena.

The BRITs have already announced their first winner for 2023: FLO are the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

This year will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, with headline sponsor Mastercard reaching 25 years and 13 years at The O2 arena.

YouTube Music is the official digital music partner. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the build-up and ceremony.

Fans will also be able to watch behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, as well as listening to artists' playlists on YouTube Music.