BRIT Awards 2024 to return in primetime Saturday TV slot

The BRIT Awards will once again be in a Saturday night primetime slot on ITV1.

The ceremony moved to the weekend for the first time last year. Now it’s confirmed that next year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 2, continuing its primetime slot on ITV1 and ITVX, live from The O2 Arena.

The BRITs also confirmed that Damian Christian, MD and president of promotions at Atlantic Records will continue as chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024. Christian told the audience at the 2023 Music Week Awards about his planned return.

Reflecting on the new TV slot introduced last year, Damian Christian said: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

The BRITs has also announced that Sally Wood will stay on as executive producer of the show for BRITs TV, and Misty Buckley will return to design the set for the awards. Maggie Crowe, the BPI’s director of events & charities, will oversee the overall running of the event.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Mo Gilligan, saw Harry Styles sweep the board, alongside triumphs for Wet Leg, Beyoncé, Becky Hill, David Guetta and more. There were performances by Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Stormzy and Cat Burns.

Viewing figures for the ITV1 broadcast peaked at just under four million on the night - the highest figure in three years - with 54% share of 16-34 year olds, the highest in a decade. The individual audience share, at 25.7%, was the highest in over five years.

There are also three-year renewal deals of the long-standing partnerships with Mastercard (headline sponsorship now in its 26th year), ITV (official broadcaster who celebrated 30 years of broadcasting The BRITs in 2023), and The O2 arena.

The event helps raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the awards, who distribute funds to charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.

Charlie Carrington, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Mastercard UK and Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported the biggest night in British music through our partnership with The BRIT Awards for over two and a half decades. As we continue to work closely with the creative industries and celebrate all those performing on stage or behind the scenes, our goal is to champion the next generation of creative talent at The BRIT School, whilst also bringing fans closer to the music they love.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning, ITV, said: “For 30 years The BRIT Awards have given ITV audiences a front row seat to the biggest event in the UK music industry calendar. As we continue our broadcast partnership into 2024, we look forward to more memorable performances, global stars and history making moments.”

Emma Bownes, VP of venue programming (Europe) at The O2, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming The BRIT Awards back to The O2 in 2024 for another stellar night celebrating the very best in British music. We’re proud to have played host to this landmark event since it moved to The O2 back in 2011, and we’re genuinely honoured to announce that we’ll continue to do so until 2026. The BRITs is always a special night, for the artists, their teams and the fans, and we look forward to working closely with The BRIT Awards and BPI to make next year’s event the most incredible yet.”