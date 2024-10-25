BRIT Awards 2025 opens registration with guidance on conscious voting as part of DEI strategy

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard is opening the registration today (October 25) for its Voting Academy members, who are responsible for determining the shortlists and the overall winners for awards.

The live BRITS show will take place on Saturday, March 1 at The O2 arena and broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

The BRITs Voting Academy is made up of approximately 1,200 individuals drawn from 14 sectors across the music industry: Artists/Creators, Affiliates/Trade Associations, Business Services, Concert Promoters/Venues, Digital Music Services, Independent record companies, Publishers, Managers, Major record companies, Physical retailers, Press & Media, Producers, Publishers, Music Hubs and Social Media.

Since 2017, the Voting Academy has been refreshed on an annual basis to ensure relevance and diversity across its members. Each sector has a team of specialists who help The BRITs review and maintain the lists ahead of formal invitations for registration being issued.

Each sector is asked to submit a balanced split of men and women, as well as representation of members who identify outside the gender binary, and approximately a quarter who identify as Black, Asian or ethnic minority background.

For the 2025 ceremony, The BRITs will be providing registered members the opportunity to learn more about conscious voting principles, in advance of voting opening in early December. The online session is designed to encourage BRITs voting members to support the BRIT Awards’ goals around DEI, and follows the publication of the BPI’s Five Year strategy.

BAFTA previously introduced conscious voter training for its awards, which is required for all voting members.



"This specially designed bespoke training will help voters navigate and recognise the wider societal influences that can impact the voting process," BAFTA said at the time.

This year we have introduced conscious voter guidance, so that the members can be supported in making their informed choices Dr Jo Twist

Last year The BRITs added diversity monitoring questions as part of the registration process, in order to help identify and address any areas of under-representation.

“This data enables The BRITs to continue to review the Voting Academy membership in order to achieve a strong, representative cross section of experts drawn from across the music industry, who are well placed to make an informed choice, recognising lived experience, when casting their votes for The BRIT Awards,” said a statement.

The Voting Academy, and the voting process, is overseen by Civica Election Services, with the voting process and Academy featured on The BRITs’ official website.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO BPI and BRIT Awards, said: “The BRITs Voting Academy plays an integral role in shaping the success of each year’s BRIT Awards – both in acknowledging and celebrating the brilliant talent that has lit up our music year, and in ensuring that the full breadth of our diverse music industry can be represented. That’s why we take the composition of the Academy so seriously, taking great care to refresh its make-up so that it can remain relevant in a consistently changing cultural landscape and evolve with the Awards, and this year we have introduced conscious voter guidance, so that the members can be supported in making their informed choices.”