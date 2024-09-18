BRIT Awards 2025 to continue in primetime Saturday evening ITV1 slot

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard has confirmed that next year’s event will return once again in a Saturday primetime evening slot.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday March 1, live from The O2 Arena, and exclusively broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

The BRITs today also confirms that Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records, will serve for his third and final year as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025. Christian has remained in position for the duration of Warner Music UK’s three-year tenure, overseeing all aspects of the event including performance bookings, hosts, show creative, digital, and award categories.

The 2024 ceremony, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, saw Raye break BRITs records by sweeping the board with six awards (having already broken the record with seven nominations), and wins for Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Miley Cyrus, Bring Me The Horizon, CasIsDead, Chase & Status, Jungle, Boygenius, The Last Dinner Party, SZA and Miley Cyrus.

The show saw live performances from Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Raye, Becky Hill x Chase & Status, Calvin Harris x Ellie Goulding, Rema, Tate McRae and Jungle.

The BRITs’ social channels achieved increased engagement as the awards continued to connect with a younger and global audience. A Meta partnership resulted in double the views of show day content on Instagram and twice as many views for the Red Carpet livestream on Instagram and Facebook, compared to the previous year.

A partnership with Music Declares Emergency for their No Music On A Dead Planet campaign was launched as part of The BRITs’ strategy to work towards a more environmentally sustainable ceremony.

We will work hard to make next year’s show one for the history books! Damian Christian

Commenting on his vision for 2025 and reflecting on the 2024 show, Damian Christian said: “It is a privilege, once again, to chair The BRITs for the third and final time. I’m proud of the changes we’ve implemented and the results we’ve achieved over the last few years, and I’m looking forward to going out with a bang in March. Making sure we kept our Saturday night slot was our first priority, and now we've locked that in, we will work hard to make next year’s show one for the history books!"

Sally Wood will stay on as executive producer of the show for BRITs TV, and Maggie Crowe (BPI’s director of events & charities) will oversee the overall running of the event.

Mastercard will continue their headline sponsorship, which is now in its 27th year. ITV remains as official broadcaster for the 32nd year, and The O2 arena will host The BRITs for its 14th year.

The event maintains its fundraising for The BRIT Trust, who distribute funds to charities that promote education and wellbeing through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.