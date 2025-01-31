BRIT Awards 2025 unveils first performers

The BRIT Awards 2025 has unveiled Jade, Myles Smith, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and The Last Dinner Party as the first artists confirmed to perform at this year’s show.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, March 1 at The O2 arena, will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

Myles Smith has already taken home this year’s BRITs Rising Star trophy and is now also nominated in three main award categories: Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Pop Act.

Also securing multiple nominations are Jade (Song of the Year and Pop Act) and The Last Dinner Party (Mastercard Album of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act), while Teddy Swims’ Lose Control is nominated for International Song of the Year, as is Shaboozey with A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards were announced last week via Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations, a livestream hosted by Sian Welby on the BRITs Instagram and Facebook.

2025 nominees include Billie Eilish, Central Cee, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective, Jade, Michael Kiwanuka, Rachel Chinouriri, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, The Beatles, The Cure and more.

Harriet Rose and Munya Chawawa will present The BRITs 2025: The Warm-Up on ITV2 and ITVX on Thursday, February 27 from 9pm. The award this year has been designed by multi-disciplinary artist Gabriel Moses.

The winners of the five genre awards will be determined by a public vote exclusively through WhatsApp, which will open on Friday, January 31 at 12 midday and close on Friday, February 14 at 11.59pm.

To vote, fans can head to the BRITs WhatsApp channel or brits.co.uk/vote, to begin the vote on WhatsApp from Friday, January 31 at midday.

Mastercard will be celebrating their headline sponsorship which is now in its 27th year. ITV remain as official broadcaster for the 32nd year, and The O2 arena will host The BRITs for its 14th year.