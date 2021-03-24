BRIT Awards brings back Jack Whitehall and sets nominations date

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard has announced that Jack Whitehall is back at the BRITs as awards host, with the show taking place on May 11 instead of its usual February slot.

Jack Whitehall said: “I must be doing something right to be invited back to host the BRITs! After the events of the past year, I think we can all do with a big night of music and entertainment, and I'm excited to be part of the show on May 11.”

The nominations for this year’s BRITs are set to be announced next week, on Wednesday March 31, for categories including Mastercard Album of the Year, Breakthrough and Group.

The shortlists will be revealed by Nick Grimshaw and this year’s BRITs Rising Star supported by Radio 1 winner Griff, from 4pm via an exclusive announcement across all BRITs official digital channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter + Instagram).