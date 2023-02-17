BRIT Awards scores highest TV ratings in three years with Saturday night show

The BRIT Awards secured its biggest TV ratings in three years following the move to Saturday night for 2023.

Harry Styles was the big winner at the February 11 ceremony at The O2, which was screened live on ITV1/ITVX and via YouTube for international viewers. Wet Leg and Beyonce each won two trophies.

Hosted by Mo Gilligan, the BRITs featured exclusive performances from Cat Burns, David Guetta & Becky Hill with Ella Henderson & Sam Ryder, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Stormzy and Wet Leg.

Viewing figures for the ITV1 broadcast peaked at just under four million on the night - the highest figure in three years. The broadcast had a 53% share of 16-34 year olds, the highest in a decade, and over 1.2 million streams achieved to date on ITVX. The individual audience share, at 25.7%, was the highest in over five years.

The BRITs YouTube channel has seen over five million views so far following the awards, with 69% of the viewers consuming the content under the age of 34.

Performances and highlights from the show are now available on the BRITs’ official YouTube channel, with 29 million views across all performances achieved to date. So far, performances by Sam Smith & Kim Petras (10.4 million on TikTok) and Harry Styles (6.4 million on TikTok) have the most views overall.

Ahead of the show, the BRITs Red Carpet Live Stream was hosted on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with highlights across Instagram and TikTok, resulting in 453,000 views.

On the day the BRITs content received over 75 million video views across all social platforms.

Content published with the #BRITs hashtag on TikTok has had one billion total views to date. The BRITs partnered with TikTok to power the public vote for the four new genre categories, which saw millions of votes cast in the two-week voting period.

The BRITs were also introduced to young audiences through a curated playlist on YouTube Kids, put together by three-time nominee Cat Burns. Vevo provided editorial support across their connected TV partners, and performances from the awards are now viewable across the Outernet complex in central London following the show.

The BRITs remains an important night for the music industry and such a big part of British culture Damian Christian

The BRIT Awards 2023 was led by chair of the BRITs Committee, Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions, Atlantic Records.

The digital campaign was led by Anya DuSauzay, head of marketing at Parlophone Records and BPI director of digital, Giuseppe De Cristofano. They jointly co-chair the BRIT Awards 2023 Digital Committee, working with content agency Somethin’ Else Creative Studio led by executive producer Darren Struwig.

Damian Christian, chair of the BRITs Committee, said: “We’re delighted to see such amazing engagement and viewing figures from this year’s BRITs. To grow a live TV audience in today’s world is a tough ask - but the move to a Saturday night, along with our social and digital engagement, has meant we’ve been able to tap into a new audience and grow our viewership. Our aim from the start was to showcase incredible British talent to as many people as possible and I’m so pleased to see such a big audience tuned in and enjoyed the show. The BRITs remains an important night for the music industry and such a big part of British culture.”

Sophie Jones, BPI chief strategy officer and interim CEO, said: “The innovations we have introduced in the past few years mean the BRIT Awards with Mastercard are now a truly multi-platform event, and with billions of impressions across the BRITs digital channels and conversations for this year’s show pointing to a rise in younger followers as well as an increasingly global audience, and an ITV audience of just under four million at peak the highest in three years, we can rightly feel encouraged that The BRITs remain as relevant and engaging as ever as the ultimate showcase for British music and new talent.”

Giuseppe De Cristofano, BPI director of digital, said: “I am delighted with the results from this year’s social campaign. We continue to strive to bring fans closer to the BRITs and the artists they love, we continue to see remarkable growth in engagement across our social output. I’d like to thank my BRITs Digital Committee co-chair Anya Du Sauzay for her incredible work in leading and shaping this year’s BRITs campaign, along with the team at Somethin’ Else Creative Studios for executing it so well.”

Anya DuSauzay, head of marketing, Parlophone Records, said: “The post-show results really speak for themselves and are a testament to the hard work and passion of the incredible team at the BPI and Somethin’ Else Creative Studios. They continue to push the boundaries of social content strategy, creator and talent collaboration and truly understanding how to speak to a music fan. It was an absolute pleasure to have been part of this year’s BRITs campaign.”

PHOTO: JMEnternational