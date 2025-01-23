Your site will load in 16 seconds
January 23rd 2025 at 5:30PM
BRITs 2025: Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective, Last Dinner Party & Myles Smith lead nominations

The nominations for the BRIT Awards 2025 have been unveiled ahead of the March 1 ceremony.

Charli XCX leads the field with five nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective, The Last Dinner Party and Myles Smith on four each (including Smith’s win in the previously announced Rising Star category).

The nominations were announced in the Bring On The BRITs With Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations livestream on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook channels. It was presented by radio and TV presenter Sian Welby and also included artist interviews. The Meta partnership this year extends to WhatsApp, where voting for the genre categories will take place.

The BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, takes place on Saturday, March 1, live from The O2 arena and broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. It’s the third time the ceremony has had a Saturday night prime time slot and also the third year for showrunner Damian Christian, Atlantic UK MD and president of promotions.

The five nominations for Charli XCX follows global success with the Grammy-nominated Brat album (Atlantic). Peaking at No.1 in the UK, Brat was recently certified platinum for passing 300,000 UK sales.

Charli XCX’s five nominations include Mastercard Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (Guess feat. Billie Eilish), Pop Act and Dance Act. Charli XCX was nominated in the Pop Act category last year.

Dua Lipa, a former BRITs winner, is also well represented with four nominations, including for chart-topping third album Radical Optimism (Warner Records) as Album Of The Year, plus Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for Training Season and Pop Act.

While it’s been a challenging time for UK artists and breakthroughs amid a wave of US stars topping the charts, the BRITs has shone a light on three distinctive and successful artists making a chart impact for the first time. 

Former BRITs Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party achieved a No.1 album with Prelude To Ecstasy (Island) this time last year. Now the group have been recognised in the British Group category, Album Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.

Former Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective receive BRITs recognition with their third album, Dance, No One’s Watching, which made a Top 10 breakthrough. Their four nominations – British Group, Album Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act – might cause some confusion, seeing as the jazz outfit are neither new or an alternative/rock act. But it’s a great result for them and independent label Partisan.

Perhaps the biggest breakthrough on show at the BRITS 2025 is that of RCA-signed Myles Smith, who’s already been named Rising Star after being nominated in that category. He’s now added nominations for Best New Artist, Song Of The Year (Stargazing) and Pop Act.

The BRITs also recognises veteran talent in 2025 with three nods for The Cure (British Group, Alternative/Rock and Album Of The Year for Songs Of A Lost World) and The Beatles (Song Of The Year for Now And Then). In the case of The Cure it’s their first nominations since 1993. But The Beatles top that with their first nomination since 1977 at the first ever BRITs ceremony.

The Cure's nominations are among 21 in total for Polydor Label Group.

Ben Mortimer, president of Polydor Label Group, said: "We are beyond thrilled and immensely proud to see 13 of our exceptional artists with 21 BRITs nominations this year. These nominations reflect the heart of what Polydor has always stood for: a commitment to long-term artist development and creating a home where talent is nurtured, individuality is celebrated, and creativity flourishes. The recognition for PLG, which includes the brilliant 0207 Def Jam team, is a testament not only to the extraordinary artistry on our roster and the relentless passion of our teams, but also to the invaluable collaborations with our label partners - Interscope and Island US. Together, we are celebrating a truly unforgettable moment for our artists."

Other notable UK nominations include multiple nods for Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Sam Fender, Michael Kiwanuka, Jade, Fred Again, Rachel Chinouriri, Chase & Status, Stormzy and Coldplay.

The Song Of The Year shortlist of 15 is based on Official Charts Company consumption with the BRITs Academy voting on the winner. As a result, self-releasing artist Sonny Fodera makes the cut with his hit Somedays (alongside Jazzy and DOD), which is released by his Solotoko label with ADA.

In the international categories, there’s strong representation for Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift. 

For International Group, independent acts Amyl And The Sniffers and Fontaines DC will compete with Confidence Man, Future & Metro Boomin and Linkin Park. Independent acts Shaboozey and Tommy Richman get nods in the International Song category. 

Producer and Songwriter awards will be announced nearer the ceremony.

Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: "This year's nominations once again showcase what an incredible array of diverse talent we have here in the UK. I'm delighted that Charli is having her moment with an amazing five nominations. Partnering with Whatsapp for the first time will add a new and exciting element to the voting process and will bring even more fans closer to the show. Congratulations to all of this year's nominees - I wish you the best of luck and let's bring on the 1st March!"

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, added “Showcasing a brilliant 12 months in music that saw women spend a record number of weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart and account for half the year’s top-20 best-selling albums, it’s wonderful to see these and other achievements reflected in a diverse breadth of nominations across so many genres. It promises to be another memorable BRITs – our congratulations and best wishes to all the nominees and the record labels that help bring their human artistry to the fore.”

This year the BRIT award has been designed by Gabriel Moses, a British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary artist whose collaborators include Skepta, Little Simz, Burberry and more.


BRIT AWARDS 2025 NOMINATIONS 


BRITs RISING STAR

Supported by BBC Radio 1

Elmiene

Polydor / Universal Music

Good Neighbours

Polydor / Universal Music

Myles Smith (Winner) RCA / Sony Music

 

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR


Charli xcx

BRAT

Atlantic / Warner Music


The Cure

Songs Of A Lost World

Polydor / Universal Music


Dua Lipa

Radical Optimism

Warner Records / Warner Music


Ezra Collective

Dance, No One’s Watching

Partisan / Partisan


The Last Dinner Party

Prelude to Ecstasy

Island / Universal Music

 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR


Beabadoobee

Dirty Hit / Dirty Hit


Central Cee

Columbia / Sony Music


Charli xcx

Atlantic / Warner Music


Dua Lipa

Warner Records / Warner Music


Fred again..

Atlantic / Warner Music


Jamie xx

YOUNG / XL Beggars


Michael Kiwanuka

Polydor / Universal Music


Nia Archives

Island / Universal Music


Rachel Chinouriri

Parlophone / Warner Music


Sam Fender

Polydor / Universal Music

 

GROUP OF THE YEAR


Bring Me The Horizon

RCA / Sony Music


Coldplay

Parlophone / Warner Music


The Cure

Polydor / Universal Music


Ezra Collective

Partisan / Partisan Records


The Last Dinner Party

Island / Universal Music


BEST NEW ARTIST


English Teacher

Island / Universal Music


Ezra Collective

Partisan / Partisan Records


The Last Dinner Party

Island / Universal Music


Myles Smith

RCA / Sony Music


Rachel Chinouriri

Parlophone / Warner Music

 

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD Promoted by Capital


Artemas

i like the way you kiss me

Parlophone / Warner Music


The Beatles

Now And Then

Apple / UMR


BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose)

Kisses

Atlantic / Warner Music


Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby)

BAND4BAND

Columbia / Capitol / Motown / Sony Music


Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish

Guess featuring billie eilish

Atlantic / Warner Music: Interscope / Universal Music


Chase & Status / Stormzy

Backbone

0207 Records / EMI / Merky / Universal Music


Coldplay

feelslikeimfallinginlove

Parlophone / Warner Music


Dua Lipa

Training Season

Warner Records / Warner Music


Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental)

Alibi

Atlantic / Warner Music


JADE

Angel Of My Dreams

RCA / Sony Music


Jordan Adetunji

KEHLANI

Warner Records / Warner Music


KSI (feat. Trippie Redd)

Thick Of It

Atlantic / Warner Music


Myles Smith

Stargazing

RCA / Sony Music


Sam Ryder

You're Christmas To Me

East West / Rhino / Warner Music


Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D

Somedays

Solotoko / ADA / Warner Music

 

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR


Adrianne Lenker

4AD / XL Beggars


Asake

YBNL Nation / EMPIRE


Benson Boone

Warner Records / Warner Music


Beyoncé

RCA / Parkwood Ent. / Sony Music


Billie Eilish

Interscope / Universal Music


Chappell Roan

Island / Universal Music


Kendrick Lamar

Interscope / Universal Music


Sabrina Carpenter

Polydor / Universal Music


Taylor Swift

EMI / Universal Music


Tyler, The Creator

Columbia / Sony Music


INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR


Amyl and The Sniffers

Rough Trade Records / XL Beggars


Confidence Man

Chaos / Polydor / Universal Music


Fontaines D.C.

XL Recordings / XL Beggars


Future & Metro Boomin

RCA / Sony Music


Linkin Park

Warner Records / Warner Music

 

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR


Benson Boone

Beautiful Things

Warner Records / Warner Music


Beyoncé

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

RCA / Parkwood Ent / Sony Music


Billie Eilish

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Interscope / Universal Music


Chappell Roan

Good Luck, Babe!

Island / Universal Music


Djo

End of Beginning

AWAL / Djo / AWAL / The Orchard


Eminem

Houdini

Interscope / Universal Music


Hozier

Too Sweet

Island / Universal Music


Jack Harlow

Lovin On Me

Atlantic / Warner Music


Noah Kahan

Stick Season

Republic Records / Universal Music


Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

I Had Some Help

Republic Records / Universal Music


Sabrina Carpenter

Espresso

Polydor / Universal Music


Shaboozey

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

American Dogwood / EMPIRE


Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)

Fortnight

EMI / Universal Music


Teddy Swims

Lose Control

Atlantic / Warner Music


Tommy Richman

MILLION DOLLAR BABY

ISO Supremacy / Pulse / Stem Disintermedia

 

GENRE CATEGORIES

5 Nominations identified by Voting Academy.

Post Nominations Announcement on 23rd January 2025, Genre categories will go out to public vote via WhatsApp, Official Public Voting Partner.

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT Promoted by Absolute Radio

Beabadoobee

Dirty Hit / Dirty Hit


The Cure

Polydor / Universal Music


Ezra Collective

Partisan / Partisan


The Last Dinner Party

Island / Universal Music


Sam Fender

Polydor / Universal Music

 

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT Promoted by Capital XTRA


Central Cee

Columbia / Sony Music


Dave

Def Jam / Lyrical Lemonade / Universal Music


Ghetts

Warner Records / Warner Music


Little Simz

AWAL / Forever Living Originals / Sony Music


Stormzy

0207 Records / EMI / Merky / Universal Music



DANCE ACT Promoted by KISS

Becky Hill

Polydor / Universal Music


Charli xcx

Atlantic / Warner Music


Chase & Status

0207 Records / Universal Music


Fred again..

Atlantic / Warner Music


Nia Archives

Island / Universal Music



POP ACT Promoted by Capital


Charli xcx

Atlantic / Warner Music


Dua Lipa

Warner Records / Warner Music


JADE

RCA / Sony Music


Lola Young

Island / Universal Music


Myles Smith

RCA / Sony Music



R&B ACT Promoted by KISS

Cleo Sol

Forever Living Originals / AWAL / Sony Music


FLO

Island / Universal Music


Jorja Smith

FAMM / The Orchard / Sony Music


Michael Kiwanuka

Polydor / Universal Music


RAYE

Human Resources / The Orchard / Sony Music

 

 

