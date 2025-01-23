BRITs 2025: Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective, Last Dinner Party & Myles Smith lead nominations

The nominations for the BRIT Awards 2025 have been unveiled ahead of the March 1 ceremony.
Charli XCX leads the field with five nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective, The Last Dinner Party and Myles Smith on four each (including Smith’s win in the previously announced Rising Star category).
The nominations were announced in the Bring On The BRITs With Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations livestream on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook channels. It was presented by radio and TV presenter Sian Welby and also included artist interviews. The Meta partnership this year extends to WhatsApp, where voting for the genre categories will take place.
The BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, takes place on Saturday, March 1, live from The O2 arena and broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. It’s the third time the ceremony has had a Saturday night prime time slot and also the third year for showrunner Damian Christian, Atlantic UK MD and president of promotions.
The five nominations for Charli XCX follows global success with the Grammy-nominated Brat album (Atlantic). Peaking at No.1 in the UK, Brat was recently certified platinum for passing 300,000 UK sales.
Charli XCX’s five nominations include Mastercard Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (Guess feat. Billie Eilish), Pop Act and Dance Act. Charli XCX was nominated in the Pop Act category last year.
Dua Lipa, a former BRITs winner, is also well represented with four nominations, including for chart-topping third album Radical Optimism (Warner Records) as Album Of The Year, plus Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for Training Season and Pop Act.
While it’s been a challenging time for UK artists and breakthroughs amid a wave of US stars topping the charts, the BRITs has shone a light on three distinctive and successful artists making a chart impact for the first time.
Former BRITs Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party achieved a No.1 album with Prelude To Ecstasy (Island) this time last year. Now the group have been recognised in the British Group category, Album Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.
Former Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective receive BRITs recognition with their third album, Dance, No One’s Watching, which made a Top 10 breakthrough. Their four nominations – British Group, Album Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act – might cause some confusion, seeing as the jazz outfit are neither new or an alternative/rock act. But it’s a great result for them and independent label Partisan.
Perhaps the biggest breakthrough on show at the BRITS 2025 is that of RCA-signed Myles Smith, who’s already been named Rising Star after being nominated in that category. He’s now added nominations for Best New Artist, Song Of The Year (Stargazing) and Pop Act.
The BRITs also recognises veteran talent in 2025 with three nods for The Cure (British Group, Alternative/Rock and Album Of The Year for Songs Of A Lost World) and The Beatles (Song Of The Year for Now And Then). In the case of The Cure it’s their first nominations since 1993. But The Beatles top that with their first nomination since 1977 at the first ever BRITs ceremony.
The Cure's nominations are among 21 in total for Polydor Label Group.
Ben Mortimer, president of Polydor Label Group, said: "We are beyond thrilled and immensely proud to see 13 of our exceptional artists with 21 BRITs nominations this year. These nominations reflect the heart of what Polydor has always stood for: a commitment to long-term artist development and creating a home where talent is nurtured, individuality is celebrated, and creativity flourishes. The recognition for PLG, which includes the brilliant 0207 Def Jam team, is a testament not only to the extraordinary artistry on our roster and the relentless passion of our teams, but also to the invaluable collaborations with our label partners - Interscope and Island US. Together, we are celebrating a truly unforgettable moment for our artists."
Other notable UK nominations include multiple nods for Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Sam Fender, Michael Kiwanuka, Jade, Fred Again, Rachel Chinouriri, Chase & Status, Stormzy and Coldplay.
The Song Of The Year shortlist of 15 is based on Official Charts Company consumption with the BRITs Academy voting on the winner. As a result, self-releasing artist Sonny Fodera makes the cut with his hit Somedays (alongside Jazzy and DOD), which is released by his Solotoko label with ADA.
In the international categories, there’s strong representation for Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.
For International Group, independent acts Amyl And The Sniffers and Fontaines DC will compete with Confidence Man, Future & Metro Boomin and Linkin Park. Independent acts Shaboozey and Tommy Richman get nods in the International Song category.
Producer and Songwriter awards will be announced nearer the ceremony.
Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: "This year's nominations once again showcase what an incredible array of diverse talent we have here in the UK. I'm delighted that Charli is having her moment with an amazing five nominations. Partnering with Whatsapp for the first time will add a new and exciting element to the voting process and will bring even more fans closer to the show. Congratulations to all of this year's nominees - I wish you the best of luck and let's bring on the 1st March!"
Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, added “Showcasing a brilliant 12 months in music that saw women spend a record number of weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart and account for half the year’s top-20 best-selling albums, it’s wonderful to see these and other achievements reflected in a diverse breadth of nominations across so many genres. It promises to be another memorable BRITs – our congratulations and best wishes to all the nominees and the record labels that help bring their human artistry to the fore.”
This year the BRIT award has been designed by Gabriel Moses, a British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary artist whose collaborators include Skepta, Little Simz, Burberry and more.
BRIT AWARDS 2025 NOMINATIONS
BRITs RISING STAR
Supported by BBC Radio 1
Elmiene
Polydor / Universal Music
Good Neighbours
Polydor / Universal Music
Myles Smith (Winner) RCA / Sony Music
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Charli xcx
BRAT
Atlantic / Warner Music
The Cure
Songs Of A Lost World
Polydor / Universal Music
Dua Lipa
Radical Optimism
Warner Records / Warner Music
Ezra Collective
Dance, No One’s Watching
Partisan / Partisan
The Last Dinner Party
Prelude to Ecstasy
Island / Universal Music
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beabadoobee
Dirty Hit / Dirty Hit
Central Cee
Columbia / Sony Music
Charli xcx
Atlantic / Warner Music
Dua Lipa
Warner Records / Warner Music
Fred again..
Atlantic / Warner Music
Jamie xx
YOUNG / XL Beggars
Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor / Universal Music
Nia Archives
Island / Universal Music
Rachel Chinouriri
Parlophone / Warner Music
Sam Fender
Polydor / Universal Music
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Bring Me The Horizon
RCA / Sony Music
Coldplay
Parlophone / Warner Music
The Cure
Polydor / Universal Music
Ezra Collective
Partisan / Partisan Records
The Last Dinner Party
Island / Universal Music
BEST NEW ARTIST
English Teacher
Island / Universal Music
Ezra Collective
Partisan / Partisan Records
The Last Dinner Party
Island / Universal Music
Myles Smith
RCA / Sony Music
Rachel Chinouriri
Parlophone / Warner Music
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD Promoted by Capital
Artemas
i like the way you kiss me
Parlophone / Warner Music
The Beatles
Now And Then
Apple / UMR
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose)
Kisses
Atlantic / Warner Music
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby)
BAND4BAND
Columbia / Capitol / Motown / Sony Music
Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish
Guess featuring billie eilish
Atlantic / Warner Music: Interscope / Universal Music
Chase & Status / Stormzy
Backbone
0207 Records / EMI / Merky / Universal Music
Coldplay
feelslikeimfallinginlove
Parlophone / Warner Music
Dua Lipa
Training Season
Warner Records / Warner Music
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental)
Alibi
Atlantic / Warner Music
JADE
Angel Of My Dreams
RCA / Sony Music
Jordan Adetunji
KEHLANI
Warner Records / Warner Music
KSI (feat. Trippie Redd)
Thick Of It
Atlantic / Warner Music
Myles Smith
Stargazing
RCA / Sony Music
Sam Ryder
You're Christmas To Me
East West / Rhino / Warner Music
Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D
Somedays
Solotoko / ADA / Warner Music
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adrianne Lenker
4AD / XL Beggars
Asake
YBNL Nation / EMPIRE
Benson Boone
Warner Records / Warner Music
Beyoncé
RCA / Parkwood Ent. / Sony Music
Billie Eilish
Interscope / Universal Music
Chappell Roan
Island / Universal Music
Kendrick Lamar
Interscope / Universal Music
Sabrina Carpenter
Polydor / Universal Music
Taylor Swift
EMI / Universal Music
Tyler, The Creator
Columbia / Sony Music
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Amyl and The Sniffers
Rough Trade Records / XL Beggars
Confidence Man
Chaos / Polydor / Universal Music
Fontaines D.C.
XL Recordings / XL Beggars
Future & Metro Boomin
RCA / Sony Music
Linkin Park
Warner Records / Warner Music
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone
Beautiful Things
Warner Records / Warner Music
Beyoncé
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
RCA / Parkwood Ent / Sony Music
Billie Eilish
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Interscope / Universal Music
Chappell Roan
Good Luck, Babe!
Island / Universal Music
Djo
End of Beginning
AWAL / Djo / AWAL / The Orchard
Eminem
Houdini
Interscope / Universal Music
Hozier
Too Sweet
Island / Universal Music
Jack Harlow
Lovin On Me
Atlantic / Warner Music
Noah Kahan
Stick Season
Republic Records / Universal Music
Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
I Had Some Help
Republic Records / Universal Music
Sabrina Carpenter
Espresso
Polydor / Universal Music
Shaboozey
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)
Fortnight
EMI / Universal Music
Teddy Swims
Lose Control
Atlantic / Warner Music
Tommy Richman
MILLION DOLLAR BABY
ISO Supremacy / Pulse / Stem Disintermedia
GENRE CATEGORIES
5 Nominations identified by Voting Academy.
Post Nominations Announcement on 23rd January 2025, Genre categories will go out to public vote via WhatsApp, Official Public Voting Partner.
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT Promoted by Absolute Radio
Beabadoobee
Dirty Hit / Dirty Hit
The Cure
Polydor / Universal Music
Ezra Collective
Partisan / Partisan
The Last Dinner Party
Island / Universal Music
Sam Fender
Polydor / Universal Music
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT Promoted by Capital XTRA
Central Cee
Columbia / Sony Music
Dave
Def Jam / Lyrical Lemonade / Universal Music
Ghetts
Warner Records / Warner Music
Little Simz
AWAL / Forever Living Originals / Sony Music
Stormzy
0207 Records / EMI / Merky / Universal Music
DANCE ACT Promoted by KISS
Becky Hill
Polydor / Universal Music
Charli xcx
Atlantic / Warner Music
Chase & Status
0207 Records / Universal Music
Fred again..
Atlantic / Warner Music
Nia Archives
Island / Universal Music
POP ACT Promoted by Capital
Charli xcx
Atlantic / Warner Music
Dua Lipa
Warner Records / Warner Music
JADE
RCA / Sony Music
Lola Young
Island / Universal Music
Myles Smith
RCA / Sony Music
R&B ACT Promoted by KISS
Cleo Sol
Forever Living Originals / AWAL / Sony Music
FLO
Island / Universal Music
Jorja Smith
FAMM / The Orchard / Sony Music
Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor / Universal Music
RAYE
Human Resources / The Orchard / Sony Music