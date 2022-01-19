BRITs confirms ceremony will go ahead as it teams with TikTok for genre awards public vote

The 2022 BRIT Awards has revealed the details of the public vote which will determine the winners of the four new genre awards for the 2022 ceremony - Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Pop/R&B Act.

Powered by TikTok - the first time the app has powered a UK awards show - the vote will launch on a dedicated voting hub at 12noon on Thursday, January 20 and close at 6pm on Thursday, February 3.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard takes place on Tuesday, February 8 at the O2 Arena in London, broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

While the Grammys pulled its scheduled January 31 awards ceremony in LA due to surging cases of the Omicron variant, the BRITs is pushing ahead. It remains to be seen how Covid-19 affects this year’s event in terms of performers and audience members. Ticket details for the BRITs are still “TBA” according to The O2 website, even though the ceremony is now less than three weeks away.

The genre voting activity is supported by Bauer Media Audio UK, whose brands Absolute Radio, Kiss, Kiss Fresh and Hits Radio will drive their audiences to vote across the two-week period through on-air promotions and social media.

Fans will get to decide on the outcome of these four awards, which have been introduced for 2022 as part of the major overhaul of the BRITS including the end of gender-based categories.

The in-app promotion will also offer fans access to content from artists and the BRITs’ TikTok account, along with full social media support to TikTok’s many followers across multiple platforms. #BRITsTok launched on TikTok’s Discover page last month with artist content including Nathan Evans, Raye, Wolf Alice, Griff, Holly Humberstone, A1xJ1, Joy Crookes and Joel Corry.

Users of TikTok will be able to cast up to 10 votes per category, per day, with vote limits resetting at midnight GMT every night for the duration of the voting window.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner for the BRITs and sponsors the Artist Of The Year award. The official livestream for global audiences is on YouTube.

Fans will be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, as well as listening to artists' playlists on YouTube Music.