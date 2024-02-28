BRITs honours Raye with Songwriter Of The Year award

Ahead of the BRIT Awards with Mastercard on Saturday (March 2), Raye has already won a trophy at this year’s ceremony.

As well as being nominated in a record seven categories, organisers have today revealed that Raye has won the Songwriter Of The Year award.

Introduced in 2022, the prestigious prize celebrates exceptional songwriting talent and was decided upon by a select panel of expert judges. Previous winners are Ed Sheeran and Kid Harpoon.

Raye will also perform on this year’s BRITs, along with Becky Hill & Chase & Status, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Rema and Tate McRae.

Raye said: “I am so so honoured and blown away, honestly to be given this prestigious award for Songwriter Of The Year, it is my very first BRIT award and I will treasure this trophy very much. I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

Raye has been such a prominent and respected songwriter for many years, so it's great to see her getting the recognition she deserves Damian Christian

Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRITs Committee for 2024, added: “After receiving a record-breaking seven nominations, I'm delighted that Raye has also been named Songwriter of the Year. Raye has been such a prominent and respected songwriter for many years, so it's great to see her getting the recognition she deserves on the biggest stage. I'd like to congratulate her on this win and wish her all the best for Saturday night."

The BRIT School graduate had a huge No.1 last year with Escapism (feat 070 Shake). Her long-awaited independent debut album, My 21st Century Blues, peaked at No.2.

Raye earned the Best Contemporary Song Award at the 2023 Ivors, AIM Best Independent Track and Best Social Trending Song at the Global Awards. She also has a BRIT Billion Award in recognition of 1 Billion career UK streams (globally, 4.5 billion cumulative).

Earlier this week, Chase & Status were named as winners of the Producer Of The Year award.