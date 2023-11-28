BRITs Rising Star 2024 shortlist revealed

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard has announced the shortlist of three acts for the prestigious 2024 BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1.

The three acts in the running for the award are Caity Baser, The Last Dinner Party and Sekou.

It’s a double-nomination for Island Records with The Last Dinner Party and Sekou, alongside a nod for EMI with breakthrough star Caity Baser.

The Rising Star award has, since its inception in 2008 (originally known as Critics’ Choice), had a strong track record of predicting the future stars of music. Previous BRITs Rising Star winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine, Griff and 2023 winners FLO.

Artists nominated for the award previously include Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, Michael Kiwanuka, Mabel, Years & Years. Global track streams for all previous winners has surpassed 60 billion.

The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers. The award is open to British artists who, as of October 31, 2023, have not yet achieved a Top 20 album or achieved more than one Top 20 single.

The 2024 Rising Star award winner will be announced on Thursday, December 7.

Caity Baser said: “When I heard that I've been nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award this year, I literally screamed for five minutes and chucked everything around my room! I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there… All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It's really a dream come true!”

The 21-year-old singer and songwriter achieved a Top 30 hit with Pretty Boys from her forthcoming mixtape, Still Learning, out in March 2024.

Baser played Reading & Leeds Festival this summer. She is set to embark on her biggest tour so far, including a show at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in April.

The Last Dinner Party said: “We’re so honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the Rising Star award! It’s very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a BRIT at this stage in our career and we’re so grateful. We’ve had an amazing year and can’t wait for all that’s to come!”

The indie five-piece had a breakthrough summer including multiple festival appearances. Their debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, is released in February 2024.

Sekou said: “Being nominated for BRITs Rising Star is absolutely crazy. I grew up in a small town and watched the BRITs every single year. The performances were always amazing – Adele, Amy, Sam Smith, Beyoncé. I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang Someone Like You for the first time and being like… Yes, that’s gonna be me one day. Don’t even get me started on Beyoncé. I’m so grateful to be considered for this.”

The BRITs described breakout star Sekou’s music as a combination of “classic soul and contemporary pop”. His breakout single Better Man was performed at BBC Introducing's tent at Glastonbury in 2022. Sekou was elected as an Apple Music Up Next artist and one of Clash Music's Next Wave.

The BRIT Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday, March 2 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena.

Music Week revealed the changes to the nominations for key categories in 2024.