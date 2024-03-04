BRITs sales and streaming boost for Raye following record-breaking six wins at ITV awards ceremony

The BRIT Awards coverage across the media was all about Raye following the Saturday night ceremony.

The singer and songwriter from South London took home six trophies on the night, winning for Artist Of The Year, Mastercard Album Of The Year (My 21st Century Blues), Best New Artist, Song Of The Year (Escapism) and R&B Act.

Raye also took home the pre-announced Songwriter Of The Year award to make it six in total. It was presented to her by BRIT School principal Stuart Worden.

Raye performed at the O2 Arena ceremony, which aired live on ITV with three hosts – Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.

In the first post-awards sales and streaming snapshot, Raye has seen a week-on-week consumption increase of 578.6% for debut album My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources/The Orchard). In the Midweek Sales flash the LP has jumped from No.103 to No.7 with sales since Friday of 3,911 as it pushes for a return to the Top 10 .

My 21st Century Blues peaked at No.2 in February 2023. With 21 weeks on the chart up to February 29, it has sales to date of 73,353 (Official Charts Company).

In the singles chart, Raye’s collaborative single Prada (with Casso and D-Block Europe) has increased consumption by 3% week-on-week as it climbs 27-21.

Solo track Worth It is up 87.9% as it enters at No.48, while former No.1 Escapism re-enters at No.66 with consumption up 70.2%.

The BRITs returned to Saturday night for the second time on ITV. Overnight ratings showed it reached around three million viewers, down on last year’s result. Final audience figures and digital engagement numbers are set to be released in the coming days.

PHOTO: John Marshall, JM Enternational